Archeus Technologies Doses First Patient in Phase 1 Study of ARC-706 and Companion Diagnostic ARC-166 for Metastatic Cancer

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archeus Technologies, a clinical-stage company advancing a portfolio of differentiated small-molecule radiopharmaceutical therapies (RPTs) to address some of the most difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that it has dosed the first patient in a Phase 1 clinical trial of ARC-706, and companion diagnostic ARC-166, in patients with metastatic cancer receiving immune checkpoint inhibition (ICI) therapies.

Archeus is developing ARC-706 for combination use with certain validated immunotherapies across a range of oncology indications. ARC-706 leverages the unique capabilities of Archeus’ NM600 tumor-targeting platform with the addition of the therapeutic beta-emitting isotope yttrium-90 (Y-90), as well as the PET isotope yttrium-86 (Y-86) comprising ARC-166. In this first-in-human imaging and therapy study, participants will receive intravenous ARC-166 for dosimetry and patient selection, followed by ARC-706 to evaluate its safety, biodistribution, pharmacokinetics, and potential to augment anti-tumor immune response. The study also aims to determine an optimal Phase 1b dose of ARC-706 and explore changes in relevant cancer-related biomarkers.

“This study allows us to evaluate a new therapeutic strategy designed to support patients who are continuing immunotherapy despite signs of disease progression,” said Grace Blitzer, M.D., assistant professor of human oncology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, radiation oncologist at the UW Carbone Cancer Center, and a principal investigator of the study. “By combining functional imaging with targeted radiotherapy, we hope to demonstrate meaningful clinical benefit to patients without disrupting ongoing immune-based treatment—a goal that could have wide-reaching impact across multiple tumor types.”

Preclinical studies have demonstrated tumor-selective uptake of ARC-706 in multiple cancers that are treated with ICI therapies, and that administering ARC-706 at specific dose ranges based on ARC-166 imaging results can significantly increase the response rate to ICI therapies and the durability of responses.

“By using imaging to guide therapy and selectively deliver radiation to tumors, this trial is designed to optimize treatment selection and potentially improve responses to immune checkpoint inhibitors in patients who currently face limited options,” said Zachary Morris, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Archeus Technologies and co-chair of the study, as well as associate professor and chair of the Department of Human Oncology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. “It also reflects our broader goal of advancing radiopharmaceutical strategies that can be applied across a range of difficult-to-treat cancers.”

About Archeus Technologies

Archeus Technologies is a clinical-stage company advancing a portfolio of differentiated small-molecule radiopharmaceutical therapies (RPTs) to address some of the most difficult-to-treat cancers. Starting with its Phase 1 therapeutic candidate, ARC-706, the company has assembled a growing pipeline of novel RPT agents with the potential to provide curative responses to patients with advanced disease. Archeus is led by an executive team with deep expertise in radiopharmaceutical discovery, isotope chemistry, and clinical translation. In addition, Archeus has a long-standing strategic collaboration with the University of Wisconsin–Madison (UW), a global leader in radiopharmaceuticals and theranostics, which enables privileged access to leading radiochemistry, imaging, dosimetry, and analytical capabilities to support meaningful progress in this highly technical space. To learn more, visit ArcheusTech.com.

About UW Health | Carbone Cancer Center

UW Health | Carbone Cancer Center is Wisconsin’s only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center. Affiliated with the University of Wisconsin–Madison and UW Health, UW Carbone unites physicians and scientists to collaborate on cutting-edge research and translates the latest discoveries into new cancer treatments. UW Carbone has more than 250 ongoing clinical trials at any given time and serves more than 32,000 people annually with diagnosis, therapy, consultations and care. For more information visit: uwhealth.org/cancer.

About the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health is recognized as one of the nation’s leading institutions in health sciences education, research, and service. Founded in 1907 as the medical school of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, in 2005 it became the nation’s first school to integrate the disciplines of medicine and public health. With a deep commitment to a vision of healthy people and healthy communities, we translate discovery into application and interconnect clinical care, education and research. The school employs more than 5,600 faculty and staff and provides educational opportunities for nearly 3,000 students and postgraduate trainees. For federal fiscal year 2025, the school ranked #10 in the nation among public medical schools for NIH funding according to the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research. Some of the nation’s leading researchers, educators, and clinicians are among the faculty, including several National Medal of Science recipients and National Academy of Science honorees. Learn more at med.wisc.edu.

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