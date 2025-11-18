Archeon Medical: first responder study shows novel ventilation device triples survival rates without brain damage in cardiac arrest care - US clinical trials to follow

Large-scale emergency service studies in Chicago, Portland and St Louis will be conducted to validate results of French field study of life-saving ventilation feedback device EOlife®

Device enabling improved cardiac arrest survival rates with ‘good neurological outcomes’ offers potential to save lives of 50,000 adults and children in US, annually

Besancon, France, November 18, 2025 – Archeon Medical, a pioneer in emergency ventilation monitoring, today announces the launch of three independent clinical investigations across the United States – in Chicago, (IL), Portland (OR), and St. Louis (MO) - to confirm the life‑saving impact in cardiac arrest care of its novel ventilation feedback system, EOlife®.

The US trials, conducted across a larger, more diverse, patient population, will test the device’s real‑time monitoring of manual ventilation quality. In the field trial of 166 OHCA (Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest) patients, results show a tripling of 30‑day survival with full neurological recovery, translating to potentially preventing up to 50,000 deaths annually in the US alone.

Cardiac arrest remains a leading cause of mortality in the US, with roughly 356,000 out‑of‑hospital cardiac arrests (OHCA) each year and a national survival rate of 5 - 12%.

“We are incredibly proud of our team and the remarkable results of the French study conducted in the field by first responders. They demonstrate that administering precise and measurable ventilation can significantly transform cardiac arrest outcomes,” said Alban de Luca, co‑founder and CEO of Archeon Medical. “The US studies will determine whether EOlife can become the new global standard for emergency ventilation, delivering a simple, reliable tool to every caregiver who faces a life‑threatening situation.”

Key insights from the French study

The study involving 166 adult OHCA patients was conducted in 2025 by firefighters in the eastern French region of Doubs. Initial findings show that survival rates doubled and that 100% of survivors achieved full neurological recovery, three times the rate observed with conventional ventilation. Plans to publish results in a peer-reviewed journal are slated for 2026.

These outcomes echo a 2023 Circulation study of approximately 2,000 cardiac arrest patients in Texas, which demonstrated that delivering accurate ventilation during CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) increases the rate of good neurological outcomes (10.6%) - retaining normal or near-normal cognitive and physical function, compared to 2.4% for patients who received ineffective ventilation.

Overview of the US clinical program

Hospitals and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) will assess EOlife’s capabilities in ensuring accurate and effective ventilation among a little over 1,000 OHCA patients in both simulation and real-world emergency settings:

- Chicago, Illinois: This trial at Rush Hospital, set to begin in December 2025, consists of a large-scale, randomized, controlled study across two centers, with one group with the device and the other without. It will examine the device's impact on a target of 850 adult OHCA patients over a projected four-year period

- Portland, Oregon: Conducted by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue EMS, it will target 100 adult OHCA patients, with results expected in mid-2026. This study will assess the device’s performance in real-world emergency settings

- St. Louis, Missouri: A single-blinded, randomized crossover simulation study at Washington University in Saint Louis and Saint Louis Children’s Hospital, already published, analyzed the device’s impact on 74 participants. A second study, starting in 2026, will evaluate real-world outcomes in pediatric cardiac arrest patients, focusing on adherence to guidelines with the use of the device

“Our study uses EOlife to provide real-time ventilation feedback to EMS clinicians during cardiac arrest resuscitation. The device provides objective data on ventilation parameters, with the goal of achieving high-quality, guideline-compliant ventilation. EOlife's air leak detection feature is particularly valuable, as it immediately alerts clinicians to airway patency issues during ventilation, allowing for prompt correction and preventing compromised ventilation effectiveness,” said Dr. Matthew Neth, MD, associate professor, director of emergency medical service, Oregon Health and Science University Medical Resource Hospital.

Why high-performance ventilation matters

Within four minutes of cardiac arrest, the brain suffers irreversible damage, due to lack of oxygen. While chest‑compression technology, such as AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators) has advanced dramatically in the last decades, ventilation quality has long been overlooked. Recent work by Prof. Ahamed Idris on close to 2,000 patients shows that over 60 % of ventilations delivered by trained professionals are inadequate, cutting survival odds by more than threefold (4.1 % vs. 13.5 %).

Archeon Medical’s EOlife is the first FDA‑cleared device that quantifies the actual tidal volume reaching the lungs during CPR, guiding rescuers to deliver guideline‑compliant ventilation every time. The device, also CE-marked, plugs seamlessly between any bag‑valve‑mask or advanced airway and provides an intuitive visual cue, ensuring that oxygenation matches the circulatory support generated by compressions.

“It’s been nearly 30 years since a medical device has shown such a powerful impact on patient outcomes in resuscitation - not since the introduction of automated external defibrillators. This success lays the foundation for the next and most decisive step in our journey: scaling our operations and accelerating our US expansion,” added Mr. de Luca. “As we enter this new chapter, we are actively building the partnerships and resources needed to bring this breakthrough technology to patients worldwide.”

