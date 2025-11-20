Arch Biopartners Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc., (“Arch” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF), announced today it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering of 576,923 common shares priced at $1.04 per common share (the “Common Shares”) for gross proceeds of $600,000 CAD (the “Offering”).

The final amount of the Offering was an increase of CAD $100,000 from the amount originally disclosed to the market on November 10, 2025. The proceeds of the Offering will be used by Arch as general working capital and for certain operating expenses that are not covered by the Company’s human trial funding grants. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Offering involved the issuance of 480,923 Common Shares to an officer of the Company and therefore a “related party” (as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101")) and therefore constitutes a related party transaction under MI 61-101. This transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Common Shares distributed and the consideration received from the related party in the Private Placement does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

All Common Shares issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date. There were no finders’ fees paid in connection with the Offering.

There is no material fact or material change about the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Arch Biopartners

Arch Biopartners Inc. is a therapeutic biotech company developing novel drugs for acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney diseases (CKD). The Company is advancing an integrated program that includes new treatments targeting inflammation- and toxin-related kidney injury.

Arch’s development pipeline includes:

These assets represent distinct, mechanism-based approaches to treating and preventing common causes of kidney damage. Together, they target serious unmet needs in kidney care across both chronic and acute indications, affecting more than 800 million patients worldwide.

For more details about the Company’s science and ongoing clinical trials, please visit: www.archbiopartners.com/our-science

The Company has 66,933,289 common shares outstanding.

