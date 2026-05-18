Aradigm Brings Cell and Gene Therapy Benefits Platform to Quantum Health’s Customers

Collaboration will help employers manage catastrophic financial risk while ensuring access to life-changing treatments

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aradigm , the market’s first comprehensive, transparent platform for cell and gene therapies (CGTs), and Quantum Health , the leading healthcare navigation company, have entered a collaboration to help Quantum Health clients ensure access to potentially life-saving cell and gene therapies while managing rising costs of these treatments.

“Despite the lifesaving potential of cell and gene therapies, high-cost claims threaten the financial stability of employer-sponsored healthcare and this problem will continue to grow as more therapies come to market in the coming years,” said Dr. William Shrank, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Aradigm. “By combining Quantum Health’s patient support and clinical expertise with Aradigm’s cell and gene therapy benefits platform, we are bridging the gap between clinical innovation and financial sustainability for employers and payers at scale.”

Over the past few years, comprehensive employer health coverage has become even more difficult to manage with the rapid emergence of life-saving CGTs. Many employers are accustomed to a small percentage of employees accounting for disproportionate claims, but CGTs bring that risk to a new level. With nearly 4,000 cell and gene therapies in the FDA pipeline, managing employer costs is increasingly important.

Through this collaboration, employers working with Quantum Health will have access to Aradigm’s novel financial and delivery model to sustainably manage their CGT claims risk so they can offer employees access to life-changing therapies with the highest-quality care that leads to the best possible outcomes.

“Clinical innovation is moving faster than the financial models designed to support it,” said Steven Knight, Chief Operations Officer at Quantum Health. “Employers and payers want to ensure their members have access to life-changing therapies, but a single multi-million-dollar claim can materially impact plan performance. This new solution helps employers and payers prepare for what’s ahead. It combines proactive care coordination with financial safeguards to protect against catastrophic exposure.”

Aradigm’s platform applies a cost-plus, transparent pricing model to manage high-cost CGTs. By pooling risk, standardizing reimbursement, and passing unused premium savings back to employers or payers, Aradigm aligns incentives among employers, payers, providers, and manufacturers to deliver sustainable and equitable access. This approach provides a scalable alternative to traditional carve-outs and stop-loss products, addressing a critical gap in today’s CGT financing landscape. Moreover, Aradigm connects patients with appropriate, high-quality care and provides them with concierge support along the way in partnership with Quantum Health.

About Aradigm

Aradigm is a benefits platform for cell and gene therapies (CGT) designed to provide sustainable access to life-saving medicines. Aradigm’s novel financial and delivery model addresses the challenges facing every stakeholder — payers, providers, manufacturers, and, most importantly, patients. By creating a large-scale risk pool to cover and pay for all CGT drugs and care, with unspent funds returned, Aradigm can deliver cost predictability for employers and health plans. Aradigm’s end-to-end experience includes a national network of "centers of excellence” and concierge patient support, giving providers volume and rate certainty and patients appropriate, high-quality treatment and outcomes. A public benefit corporation, Aradigm is backed by Frist Cressey, Morgan Health, and Andreessen Horowitz. Learn more at www.aradigmhealth.com .