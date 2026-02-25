Aquestive Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

WARREN, N.J., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) ("Aquestive" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science and delivery technologies, announced today that the management team will participate in four upcoming investor conferences in March as follows:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference: Management will be available for 1x1 meetings on Tuesday, March 3rd

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2026: fireside chat to take place on Monday, March 9th at 10:40am ET; management will also be available for 1x1 meetings

Citizens Life Sciences Conference: presentation to take place on Tuesday, March 10th at 8:25am ET; management will also be available for 1x1 meetings

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Management will be available for 1x1 meetings on Wednesday, March 11th





A webcast of the presentations at the conferences will be available under the “Events and Presentation” page of the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit investors.aquestive.com.

About Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.

Aquestive is a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science and delivery technologies. The worldwide leader in delivering trusted, quality medications on oral film, Aquestive operates as both a developer of its own proprietary products and a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for licensees, with its headquarters in New Jersey and U.S.-based manufacturing facilities in Indiana. The Company is the exclusive manufacturer of four commercialized products marketed by its licensees across six continents using proprietary, best-in-class technologies like PharmFilm®. Aquestive's AdrenaVerse™ platform contains a library of more than 20 epinephrine prodrugs enabling the pursuit of various potential allergy and dermatological indications. The Company is advancing Anaphylm™ (dibutepinephrine) sublingual film for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, and AQST-108 (epinephrine prodrug) topical gel for various potential dermatological conditions, including alopecia areata. For more information, visit Aquestive.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Brian Korb

astr partners

brian.korb@astrpartners.com