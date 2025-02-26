Aquestive Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences in March

WARREN, N.J., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) (“Aquestive” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients’ lives through innovative science and delivery technologies, announced today that the management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in March 2025 as follows:

Leerink’s Global Biopharma Conference 2025 to take place from March 10th to March 12th: fireside chat to take place on Monday, March 10th at 4:20-4:50pm EST; management will also be available for 1x1 meetings

Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference to take place from March 11th to March 13th; management will also be available for 1x1 meetings on March 12th

A webcast of the presentation at the Leerink’s Global Biopharma Conference 2025 will be available under the “Events and Presentation” page of the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit investors.aquestive.com.

About Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.

Aquestive is a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients’ lives through innovative science and delivery technologies. We are developing orally administered and topical gel products to deliver complex molecules, providing novel alternatives to invasive and inconvenient standard of care therapies. Aquestive has five commercialized products marketed by the Company and its licensees in the U.S. and around the world and is the exclusive manufacturer of these licensed products. The Company also collaborates with pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm®, and has proven drug development and commercialization capabilities. Aquestive is advancing a late-stage proprietary product candidate for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, and an early-stage epinephrine prodrug topical gel product candidate for the treatment of possible various dermatology conditions, including alopecia areata. For more information, visit Aquestive.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

