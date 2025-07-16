Aptar Pharma Bolsters Clinical Trial Capabilities with Strategic Materials Manufacturing Acquisition

Strengthens service portfolio to meet growing demand for early-phase clinical trial support and innovation

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptar Pharma, a global leader in drug delivery and active material science solutions and services, today announces its acquisition of the clinical trial materials manufacturing capabilities of Mod3 Pharma (formerly Enteris Biopharma) from SWK Holdings. This strategic move strengthens Aptar’s support for early-stage drug development by offering formulation, fill and finish services for Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials and enhances adoption of its proprietary devices in early-stage clinical programs.

This acquisition builds on a successful collaboration between Aptar Pharma and Mod3 Pharma, particularly in serving Aptar Pharma customers with Phase 1 and Phase 2 cGMP fill and finish services for orally inhaled nasal drug products (OINDPs), filling a largely unmet need in the market. The capabilities acquired also help Aptar address a growing market demand for agile, high-quality Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) clinical trial material supply services that complement the segment’s existing service offerings. Additionally, the acquisition accelerates the adoption of new drug delivery technologies, initially focusing on OINDPs, with potential expansion into dermal, ophthalmic, injectable and secondary packaging solutions using Aptar’s Active Material Science Solutions.

Aptar Pharma will now operate an FDA-inspected, state-of-the-art facility in Boonton, New Jersey. The site includes cGMP cleanrooms, high-potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) suites, biologics capabilities, and advanced fill-finish technologies - fully aligned with Aptar Pharma’s drug delivery solutions portfolio.

Gael Touya, President of Aptar Pharma, commented, “Our vision at Aptar Pharma is clear: From formulation to patient. By integrating Phase 1 and 2 clinical manufacturing capabilities, we’re not just expanding our technical footprint - we’re deepening our commitment to customers seeking a seamless and accelerated path to market. This move reinforces our position as a trusted partner from molecule to delivery, and ultimately, to the patient.”

Sai Shankar, President, M&A, Strategy, Business Development, Marketing, Drug Services, added, “We’re expanding our niche services to help customers move faster in areas of unmet need, and without duplicating the strengths of our trusted partners. This strategic expansion of our services builds on our legacy in drug dosing and dispensing systems by integrating deeper expertise as a drug delivery innovator, as well as product development and formulation, allowing us to offer more specialized and holistic support to our customers.”

Dr. Paul Shields, CEO of Mod3 Pharma, remarked, “We are delighted to become part of the Aptar family. This acquisition reflects our shared commitment of accelerating the development of innovative therapies and bringing them to patients faster.”

About Aptar Pharma

Aptar Pharma is part of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR), a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

