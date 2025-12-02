Aptar Acquires Sommaplast, a Specialized Provider of Oral Dosing Pharma Packaging Solutions

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies, today announced that it has acquired Sommaplast, a specialized provider of oral dosing pharma packaging solutions, such as closures, droppers, dispensers and dosing cups, based in Brazil.

“Aptar has manufactured in Brazil for 25 years and this acquisition is expected to further reinforce our footprint in the region. It also helps position us to capitalize on Brazil’s fast-growing oral dosing, over-the-counter and nutraceutical markets. This growth is driven by an expanding population, rising middle class and aging demographic,” explained Gael Touya, President, Aptar Pharma.

Sommaplast was founded over 20 years ago and operates from a facility in Sao Paulo, Brazil with a team of over 400 employees. Today, Sommaplast is recognized for its strong team, deep customer relationships and high level of dosing know-how. With this acquisition, Aptar is building on its over 80-year history innovation and excellence. Aptar currently has manufacturing facilities in Cajamar, Jundiaí, Maringá and Camaçari, Brazil and this transaction expands the company’s presence in Latin America and brings together shared manufacturing strengths.

Further building on the acquisition rationale, Touya said, “We plan to further extend Sommaplast’s offerings in the oral dosing pharma markets through its strong commercial capabilities and expanded product offering. Together, our operational synergies and precision injection molding expertise will greatly benefit customers. We intend to maintain the DNA of Sommaplast’s family-owned company, while leveraging our global network of solutions, services and product experts.”

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including regarding the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Sommaplast, expected operational synergies, future market opportunities, and our plans with respect to expanding product offerings and strengthening our presence in Brazil and Latin America. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by use of words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “future,” “potential,” “continues” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results or other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the successful integration of Sommaplast; our ability to realize expected synergies and commercial opportunities; macroeconomic, demographic and regulatory conditions in Brazil and Latin America; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

