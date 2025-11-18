Apriori Bio and A*STAR Infectious Diseases Labs Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Next Generation Influenza Vaccines

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apriori Bio, a Flagship Pioneering company focused on developing prospective, variant-resilient vaccines, and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research Infectious Diseases Labs (A*STAR IDL) announced a strategic research partnership to co-develop and evaluate next generation self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) vaccines targeting seasonal and pandemic influenza. The collaboration brings together Apriori's Octavia™ platform for intelligent, prospective antigen design with A*STAR IDL's saRNA delivery technology, and will initially focus on improved H5 influenza vaccines that anticipate infection in humans.

"This collaboration is an important step for Apriori as we unite complementary strengths in vaccine design and delivery to drive lasting immunity against one of the world's most challenging viruses," said Craig Williams, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Apriori Bio and CEO-Partner at Flagship Pioneering. "Apriori has redefined what's possible in vaccine development by harnessing the power of AI to predict viral evolution and protect people against pathogens that outpace traditional approaches, such as influenza. Together, with A*STAR IDL's next generation RNA delivery capabilities, we aim to change the standard of protection for patients worldwide."

Professor Lisa Ng, Executive Director of A*STAR IDL, said, "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to translating research into real-world impact. By combining A*STAR IDL's strengths in RNA and infectious disease expertise with Apriori's AI-guided antigen design, we aim to accelerate vaccine development and strengthen preparedness for future outbreaks in Singapore and globally."

Harry Kleanthous, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Apriori Bio, added, "Today's vaccines against H5 influenza have shown limitations in achieving both robust single-dose immunity and breadth of protection against emerging viral variants. saRNA offers a compelling solution to deliver durable protection from a single dose, while Apriori's Octavia™-generated antigen sequence would provide enhanced coverage. By addressing both of these critical unmet needs, we aim to develop the first anticipatory H5 vaccine to build a healthier future."

Ms Irene Cheong, Assistant Chief Executive of A*STAR Innovation and Enterprise, added, "This partnership between A*STAR and Apriori Bio brings together complementary expertise in RNA and vaccine science that can better protect populations and strengthen global health security. A*STAR is excited to partner with another Flagship portfolio company with cutting-edge technologies to advance novel solutions for human health."

The collaboration takes place under Flagship Pioneering's ongoing institutional partnership with A*STAR, which aims to jointly advance breakthrough solutions for the advancement of human health, as well as to advance Singapore's position as a global hub for biotechnological innovations.

Apriori Bio is ushering in a new era of AI-enabled vaccine design to improve global health outcomes. Our pioneering approach centers on a unique technology platform, Octavia™, that predicts viral evolution, delivers improved vaccines that elicit ideal immune responses, and assesses how well they will perform before entering clinical trials. Apriori was founded in 2020 by Flagship Pioneering. For more information, visit www.aprioribio.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

A*STAR Infectious Diseases Labs (A*STAR IDL) was established in April 2021 with a mission to be a leading research institute of infectious diseases in antimicrobial resistance, respiratory and vector-borne diseases. A*STAR IDL brings together infectious diseases expertise from across multiple disciplines to drive cutting edge translational infectious diseases research to contribute to Singapore's national preparedness and defence against the threat of emerging infections. Building upon a robust foundation of our strong biomedical research capabilities and complemented by our globally connected scientific network, A*STAR IDL aims to focus on innovative technologies in infectious disease detection, intervention and prevention with a pathway to impact on health and economic outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.a-star.edu.sg/idlabs or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

