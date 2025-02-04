Appointment of Dr. Bryan Jones as an Advisor to Lead Sol-Gel Special Projects

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H), (the “Company” or “PreveCeutical”) a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products is pleased to announce that is has appointed Dr. Bryan Jones (“Bryan”) as an advisor to the Company as Director of Sol-Gel Special Projects effective 31 January, 2025.

Bryan Jones brings over 30 years of drug development experience from both a scientific and business development aspect. He is currently the Chief Operating Officer of Aardvark Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics to activate innate homeostatic pathways for the treatment of metabolic diseases.

Prior to joining Aardvark, he was Co-Founder of Sollis Therapeutics Inc. and served as its Chief Operating Officer from May 2017 to May 2020, where he led technology transfer, manufacturing of a drug/device combination, and execution of the company’s Phase 3 Sciatica program. He was also a Co-founder of Sherrington Pharmaceuticals which was sold to Sorrento Therapeutics in 2013.

He started his career in the laboratory at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and on products such as Cialis® with ICOS and has held progressively higher positions in Business Development, Operations and C-Suite roles during the course of his career.

Dr. Jones received his Ph.D. in Genetics from the University of Washington and a bachelor’s degree in biology and Biochemistry from Iowa State University.

Stephen Van Deventer, CEO of PreveCeutical, commented:

“Having Bryan join our team to advance Sol-Gel to deliver Nose to Brain delivery of different therapeutics to prevent or manage symptoms caused by disease and other ailments, will allow us to accelerate this program rapidly. In the near term we will provide further details on our first targeted therapeutic. Bryan’s expertise and experience will be a great asset to PreveCeutical.”

Bryan Jones remarked on his appointment:

“The science developed at PreveCeutical has the potential to increase the therapeutic window and result in much safer treatment options for patients. I am excited to work with the team to advance this innovative technology into as many different therapeutic options as feasible.”

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our website www.PreveCeutical.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of PreveCeutical

Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

