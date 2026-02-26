Applied Medical Technology, Inc. Announces U.S. Launch of Explant Express® Breast Implant Suction Retrieval Device for Ruptured Implant Removal

New breast implant suction retrieval device designed to help plastic surgeons efficiently remove ruptured breast implants while helping reduce silicone spillage

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (AMT), a medical device manufacturer focused on surgical innovation, today announced the U.S. launch of the Explant Express®, a breast implant suction retrieval device designed to support the efficient removal of ruptured breast implants during explant and revision procedures.

The Explant Express® breast implant suction retrieval device connects to standard operating room suction and is designed to enable controlled removal of ruptured breast implants. The device helps contain silicone gel and shell to reduce surgical field contamination and support operating room efficiency.

Breast implant rupture is a known complication that may occur over time and often requires surgical removal. Traditional removal of ruptured implants can be time-consuming and may increase the risk of silicone gel spreading within the surgical pocket.

The Explant Express® breast implant suction retrieval device was developed to address these challenges by enabling rapid, suction-assisted retrieval of ruptured implant material.

"Applied Medical Technology, Inc. is committed to developing practical solutions that address real procedural challenges," said Joe Harr, Surgical Sales Manager. "The Explant Express® breast implant suction retrieval device was designed to help plastic surgeons improve efficiency and control when removing ruptured breast implants."

Designed Specifically for Ruptured Breast Implant Removal

Features of the Explant Express® breast implant suction retrieval device include:

Suction-assisted retrieval of ruptured breast implants









Designed to help contain silicone gel and shell









Compatible with standard operating room suction systems









Ergonomic, no-slip design to support handling and control









Separable chamber to allow inspection of retrieved material









Universal design compatible with a range of breast implant sizes

The Explant Express® breast implant suction retrieval device is manufactured in the United States and is now commercially available to plastic and reconstructive surgeons nationwide.

Additional information is available at https://www.appliedmedical.net/surgical/explant-express/.

About Applied Medical Technology, Inc.

Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (AMT) is a global leader in enteral and surgical devices committed to improving lives through innovation. For over 40 years, AMT has bridged the gap between medical technology and patient needs, collaborating with healthcare professionals and users to develop high-quality, life-enhancing solutions. Our holistic approach prioritizes the well-being of the whole person, not just the device they use.

