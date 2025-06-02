Applied DNA Reschedules Intra-Quarter Webcast and Investor Update Call to June 17

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) ("Applied DNA" or the "Company"), a leader in polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based technologies, is rescheduling its intra-quarter webcast and investor update call to June 17, 2025, from June 3, 2025, to allow for the implementation of a reverse stock split that will become effective on June 2, 2025.

Prepared remarks by members of the Applied DNA management team will be followed by a live question-and-answer session with the Company's sell-side analysts and institutional investors.

Webcast and Conference Call Date & Time: Tuesday, June 17 @ 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial In:

Domestic callers (toll-free): 844-887-9402

International callers: 412-317-6798

Canadian callers (toll-free): 866-605-3852

Live webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Ky09znsL

A replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days following the conclusion of the call:

Replay for domestic callers (toll-free): 877-344-7529, replay access code 3446494

Replay for international callers: 412-317-0088, replay access code 3446494

Replay for Canadian callers (toll-free): 855-669-9658, replay access code 3446494

An accompanying slide presentation will be embedded in the webcast (live and replay) that will also be accessible as a stand-alone document via the ‘Company Presentations' page of the Applied DNA investor relations website. The webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call on the ‘Company Events' page.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company developing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid ("DNA"). Using the polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") to enable both the production and detection of DNA, we operate in two business markets: (i) the enzymatic manufacture of synthetic DNA for use in the production of nucleic acid-based therapeutics and the development and sale of a proprietary RNA polymerase ("RNAP") for use in the production of mRNA therapeutics; and (ii) the detection of DNA and RNA in molecular diagnostics and genetic testing services.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on X and LinkedIn. Join our mailing list.

For additional information:

Investor Relations: Sanjay M. Hurry, 917-733-5573, sanjay.hurry@adnas.com

Web: https://investors.adnas.com/

