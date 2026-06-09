Apollo Therapeutics Appoints Timothy P. Walbert as Chairman of the Board

Mr. Walbert brings more than 30 years of biopharmaceutical leadership, including founding and leading Horizon Therapeutics through to its approximately $28.3 billion acquisition by Amgen

Appointment comes as Apollo advances a diversified portfolio of therapeutic programs, including five in clinical development

CAMBRIDGE, UK & BOSTON, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on translating breakthrough science from top global universities into differentiated medicines, today announced the appointment of Timothy P. Walbert, former Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Therapeutics, as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Mr. Walbert’s appointment comes as Apollo advances a diversified pipeline with multiple opportunities to deliver first-in-class and highly differentiated medicines across serious diseases.

Mr. Walbert brings more than 30 years of senior leadership experience building and scaling global biopharmaceutical companies, with deep expertise across rare disease, immunology, inflammation, corporate strategy and commercialization. He served as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Therapeutics from its founding in 2008 through its acquisition by Amgen in 2023 for approximately $28.3 billion, leading the company through significant growth from an emerging biotechnology company into a global commercial organization with a portfolio of medicines for rare, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Prior to Horizon, Mr. Walbert served as President and Chief Executive Officer of IDM Pharma, which was acquired by Takeda in 2009. Earlier in his career, he held senior commercial leadership roles at Abbott, now AbbVie, where he led the global commercialization and launch strategy for HUMIRA across multiple indications, as well as roles of increasing responsibility at other leading pharmaceutical companies. Mr. Walbert currently serves on the boards of directors of several public and private biopharmaceutical companies, including Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Crystalys Therapeutics and BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and is a member of the Board of Trustees of Muhlenberg College. He is also a senior advisor to Amgen and Patient Square Capital.

“We are delighted to welcome Tim as Chairman of Apollo’s Board,” said Dr. Richard Mason FRCP, Chief Executive Officer of Apollo Therapeutics. “Tim has an exceptional track record including building and scaling one of the most successful rare disease and immunology companies of the past two decades. His strategic, operational and commercial expertise will be invaluable as Apollo advances a broad portfolio of first-in-class and highly differentiated programs, including multiple clinical-stage assets with great commercial potential. His experience translating compelling science into important medicines for patients and successfully commercializing them is exactly the perspective Apollo needs for its next phase of growth as we execute our strategy and vision, including ultimately the commercialization of our products.”

“Apollo has assembled an impressive combination of world-class science, disciplined portfolio strategy and proven leadership,” said Mr. Walbert. “With a diversified portfolio of therapeutic programs, including five in clinical development, the company has built a differentiated model for identifying and advancing high-potential medicines. I am honored to serve as Chairman and look forward to working with Richard, the Board and the broader Apollo team as the company continues to advance its therapeutic programs and enters its next phase of growth.”

About Apollo Therapeutics

Apollo Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on translating breakthrough science from top global universities into differentiated medicines, is based in the UK and US. With five programs in clinical development and multiple preclinical programs, Apollo is building a diversified portfolio of novel therapeutics with uncorrelated risk. Apollo has a scalable R&D platform enabled by an unprecedented level of access to breakthroughs in biology and basic medical research made at six of the world's leading universities and research institutes. Apollo also in-licenses or acquires clinical-stage programs where it has unique insights and synergies. For more information, please visit www.apollotx.com.

For Media Inquiries

Apollo Therapeutics

Clare Burles, VP People & Communications

Clare.burles@apollotx.com

For Investor Inquiries

Apollo Therapeutics

Jamie Heath, CFO

Jamie.heath@apollotx.com

LifeSci Advisors

PJ Kelleher, 617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisos.com