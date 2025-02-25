SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Apogee Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

February 25, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: APGE) today announced that members of management will participate at the following investor conferences.

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Time: 8:40 a.m. ET

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chats will be available via the News & Events page in the Investors section of the Apogee Therapeutics website.

About Apogee

Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest inflammatory and immunology markets, including for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, eosinophilic esophagitis and other I&I indications. Apogee’s antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties. APG777, the company’s most advanced program, is being initially developed for the treatment of AD, which is the largest and one of the least penetrated I&I markets. With four validated targets in its portfolio, Apogee is seeking to achieve best-in-class efficacy and dosing through monotherapies and combinations of its novel antibodies. Based on a broad pipeline and depth of expertise, the company believes it can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by today’s standard of care. For more information, please visit https://apogeetherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact:
Noel Kurdi
VP, Investor Relations
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc.
noel.kurdi@apogeetherapeutics.com

Media Contact:
Dan Budwick
1AB
dan@1abmedia.com

Northern California Massachusetts Events
Apogee Therapeutics
