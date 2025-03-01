SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Apogee Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Report Interim Results from the Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Trial for APG990 and Provide Combination Strategy Update on March 3, 2025

February 28, 2025 
Webcast to be held Monday, March 3rd at 8:30 a.m. ET

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: APGE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest inflammatory and immunology (I&I) markets, including for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other I&I indications, today announced it will report interim results from the Phase 1 APG990 healthy volunteer trial on Monday, March 3, 2025. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30am ET to discuss the results and plans for its combination approach for APG777 + APG990.

Webcast Details
Apogee Therapeutics’ live webcast of the APG990 interim Phase 1 results will begin on Monday, March 3rd at 8:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed via this link or the Investors section on the Company’s website at https://investors.apogeetherapeutics.com/news-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be available following the call.

About Apogee
Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest I&I markets, including for the treatment of AD, asthma, EoE, COPD and other I&I indications. Apogee’s antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties. APG777, the company’s most advanced program, is being initially developed for the treatment of AD, which is the largest and one of the least penetrated I&I markets. With four validated targets in its portfolio, Apogee is seeking to achieve best-in-class efficacy and dosing through monotherapies and combinations of its novel antibodies. Based on a broad pipeline and depth of expertise, the company believes it can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by today’s standard of care. For more information, please visit https://apogeetherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact:
Noel Kurdi
VP, Investor Relations
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc.
noel.kurdi@apogeetherapeutics.com

Media Contact:
Dan Budwick
1AB Media
dan@1abmedia.com

