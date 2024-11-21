SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Apnimed to Participate in the 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference

November 21, 2024 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apnimed, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class oral therapies that address the neuromuscular dysfunction of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other sleep-related breathing diseases, today announced that Larry Miller, M.D., the company’s Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference, which takes place December 3-5, 2024, in Coral Gables, FL.

Details of Apnimed’s participation are as follows:

Event: Evercore 7th Annual HealthCONx Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Time: 8:20 AM ET

Apnimed’s presentation will be available via live webcast here, and will also be available on the “Events” page on the company’s website for 90 days following the conference.

Apnimed will also be hosting 1x1 investor meetings on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, and Wednesday December 4, 2024. Investors interested in meeting with Apnimed at the conference should contact their Evercore representative directly.

About Apnimed

Apnimed is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to breathing new life into the sleep-related breathing disease treatment landscape. The company envisions a new era where novel oral therapies simplify intervention, expand the reach of diagnosis and treatment, and elevate the health and expectations of everyone in the sleep-related breathing disease community. Based in Cambridge, Mass., Apnimed is advancing a focused pipeline of oral pharmaceutical product candidates designed to help improve oxygenation for people living with obstructive sleep apnea and beyond, to other sleep-related breathing diseases, including several that are part of our joint venture with Shionogi & Co., Ltd, Shionogi Apnimed Sleep Science (SASS). Learn more at apnimed.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

media@apnimed.com

Investor Contact:

Brian Ritchie

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apnimed-to-participate-in-the-7th-annual-evercore-healthconx-conference-302312107.html

SOURCE Apnimed, Inc.

Massachusetts Events
Apnimed
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Arrows on a concrete wall. Red arrow, right direction. Stairs. Leadership concept. Team. Business Finance Background
Business
5 Reasons Biogen’s Shares Have Dropped 36% in 2024
November 13, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Illustration of hand holding trophy with people coming out of trophy and celebrating
Job Trends
BioSpace Announces 2025 Best Places to Work in Biopharma
November 12, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Madrid, Spain cityscape at Calle de Alcala and Gran Via.
Alzheimer’s
Leqembi, Kisunla and Beyond: The Next Wave of Alzheimer’s at CTAD 2024
November 11, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin