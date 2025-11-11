Apimeds Brings ai² Futures Lab™ to the Palouse — Partnering with the University of Idaho to Shape the Future of Biotech Innovation

MATAWAN, N.J. & MOSCOW, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) (“Apimeds”) today announced the expansion of its ai² Futures Lab™ program through a new collaboration with the University of Idaho College of Business and Economics, beginning in the Spring 2026 semester. The initiative connects student teams with real-world biopharma business development projects, reinforcing Apimeds’ commitment to fostering innovation, leadership, and discovery across the healthcare ecosystem.

The ai² Futures Lab™ functions as both a discovery engine for potential therapeutic assets and a training ground for the next generation of biotech and business leaders. Through this collaboration, University of Idaho students will work alongside Apimeds mentors to evaluate early-stage pharmaceutical assets, perform market and IP analysis, and identify novel strategies to improve patient care and expand therapeutic opportunities.

“We’re thrilled to bring the ai² Futures Lab to the University of Idaho,” said Brian Peters, SVP of the ai² Division at Apimeds Pharmaceuticals. “This program is designed to spark real innovation by connecting bright, ambitious students with real-world biotech challenges. The entrepreneurial spirit and collaborative culture at Idaho align perfectly with our mission to blend business acumen and scientific insight into actionable solutions for patients.”

Mark Groza, Director of Distance Education and Professor of Marketing at the University of Idaho College of Business and Economics, added: “By strengthening our partnerships with industry and providing experiential learning opportunities for our MBA students, this collaboration directly supports the University of Idaho’s land-grant mission and core pillars of our strategic plan. It gives our students a front-row seat to where business strategy, science, and innovation intersect. Working with Apimeds allows them to apply classroom concepts in a high-impact, hands-on environment and will help prepare them to lead in emerging sectors such as biotechnology and healthcare.”

Erik Emerson, CEO of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals, emphasized the growing reach of the ai² Futures Lab initiative: “The expansion of ai² Futures Lab into Idaho marks another important milestone in building an ecosystem where education and innovation meet. Each new partnership strengthens our ability to cultivate fresh perspectives, inspire future leaders, and accelerate discovery in meaningful ways.”

The University of Idaho joins the University of Alabama, University of San Diego and the University of Oregon as part of the expanding ai² Futures Lab™ network — a cornerstone of Apimeds’ ai² innovation platform, which integrates actual intelligence (the power of human insight) with AI-driven analytics to uncover transformative opportunities in biotechnology and beyond.

About Apimeds Pharmaceuticals

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: APUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing non-opioid, biologic-based therapies for pain management. The company’s lead product candidate, Apitox, is in late-stage clinical development for osteoarthritis of the knee. For more information visit www.apimedsus.com. Information on the Apimeds’ website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

About the University of Idaho College of Business and Economics

For more than 100 years, the University of Idaho College of Business and Economics has been dedicated to developing business leaders who drive innovation and impact across Idaho and beyond. The college offers a wide range of high-quality, in-person undergraduate programs, as well as fully online options, including the Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration programs. Through a combination of academic excellence, experiential learning, and industry collaboration, the College of Business and Economics prepares students to succeed in an increasingly complex and connected global economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” and “will” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. These statements relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made, and Apimeds undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results anticipated by Apimeds will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on the company or its business or operations. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect Apimeds’ actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect Apimeds’ results include, but are not limited to, the ability of Apimeds to raise additional capital to finance its operations (whether through public or private equity offerings, debt financings, strategic collaborations or otherwise); risks relating to Apimeds’ ability to advance its product candidate and successfully complete clinical trials; risks relating to its ability to hire and retain qualified personnel; and the additional risk factors described in Apimeds’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 as filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025 (as amended on May 2, 2025).

