Aphios Receives U.S. Patent Allowance for Groundbreaking Room Temperature-Stable, Single-Shot mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine

NORTH READING, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Aphios--Aphios Corporation is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for its patent application (Application No. 17/699,359), titled “Room Temperature-Stable, Single-Shot mRNA Vaccine for COVID-19.” This milestone validates Aphios’ innovative approach to solving some of the most critical limitations of current mRNA vaccine technologies.

The newly allowed patent covers a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine platform that utilizes a proprietary double nanoencapsulation system. This system first embeds mRNA molecules encoding the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in Lipid Nanoparticles (LPN) or Phospholipid Nanosomes and then coats them with biodegradable polymer nanospheres using Aphios’ green SuperFluids™ technology. This novel method enables extended release of the mRNA and, importantly, allows the vaccine to remain stable at room or refrigerator temperature, eliminating the need for ultra-cold storage and complex distribution infrastructure.

Current mRNA vaccines, while highly effective, are constrained by storage requirements of -70°C or -20°C, multiple doses, and PEG-related hypersensitivity concerns. Aphios’ patented solution addresses these issues head-on by offering a PEG-free, single-dose vaccine with sustained antigen release and broad scalability for global deployment.

“This patent marks a major step forward in Aphios’ mission to make vaccines more accessible, practical, and safer for people worldwide,” said Dr. Trevor P. Castor, Founder and CEO of Aphios. “By eliminating cold chain barriers and reducing the need for boosters, we’re positioning this technology to serve not only in the fight against COVID-19 but also in preparation for future pandemics.”

The invention has broader applicability for other viral infectious diseases, particularly in regions lacking advanced medical infrastructure. The continuous-flow, solvent-free encapsulation process ensures a high level of safety, environmental sustainability, and manufacturability.

With this allowance, Aphios is actively preparing for further development and regulatory advancement, while exploring strategic partnerships for clinical trials, manufacturing, and global distribution.

