Aphios Corporation Announces Notice of Allowance for Novel Bryoid Composition Patent Targeting Alzheimer’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, HIV Latency and Cancer

NORTH READING, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Alzheimers--Aphios Corporation today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for a divisional patent application titled “Bryoid Compositions, Methods of Making and Use Thereof” covering novel Bryoid compounds with potential therapeutic applications in neurodegenerative diseases, HIV latency, cancer, and other amyloid-mediated disorders.

The allowed claims relate to a novel Bryoid composition designated B14B, including methods of isolation, purification, and manufacture. The USPTO determined that the claimed Bryoid composition demonstrated novelty and non-obviousness over prior bryostatin-related art.

The patent application is part of Aphios’ expanding Bryoid intellectual property portfolio derived from marine bryozoan natural products and advanced purification technologies. The invention was developed with support from the National Institute on Aging and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Bryoids are structurally related to bryostatins, a class of complex macrocyclic compounds known to modulate protein kinase C (PKC) pathways involved in neurodegeneration, viral latency, and oncology. According to the patent specification, several novel Bryoid compositions demonstrated biological activity comparable to or greater than Bryostatin-1 in stimulating alpha-secretase activity and PKC signaling pathways associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other CNS disorders.

The application describes multiple proprietary Bryoid analogs with molecular weights distinct from known Bryostatins 1–20. Experimental data presented in the application demonstrated enhanced alpha-secretase activity and PKC modulation in SHSY-5Y neuroblastoma cells.

“Our Bryoid platform represents a significant advancement in the discovery and development of novel marine-derived therapeutics,” said Dr. Trevor P. Castor, Founder and CEO of Aphios Corporation. “This Notice of Allowance further validates the novelty of our Bryoid technology and strengthens our intellectual property estate in neurodegenerative disease therapeutics, HIV latency reversal strategies, and oncology applications.”

Aphios’ Bryoid platform combines proprietary extraction, purification, and characterization technologies, including its SuperFluids™ processing platform, to isolate highly pure Bryoid compounds from Bugula neritina and related marine sources. The company believes these compounds may serve as next-generation therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease, Multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, HIV-1 latency reversal, and other serious disorders with significant unmet medical need.

The Notice of Allowance follows Aphios’ previously issued patents covering Bryoid compositions and expands the company’s growing portfolio of more than 85 issued and pending U.S. and international patents.

About Aphios Corporation

Aphios Corporation is an emerging growth biotechnology company developing enhanced therapeutics and enabling technologies for drug discovery, drug delivery, and pathogen safety. The company’s proprietary platforms include SuperFluids™ extraction and purification, nanotechnology-based drug delivery systems, and novel therapeutics targeting cancer, infectious diseases, and CNS disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, addiction, pain, and anxiety.

This research was in part funded by an SBIR Grant from the National Institute on Aging (NIA), NIH. The content of this release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not represent the official views of NIA and NIH.

For more information, visit www.aphios.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Aphios Corporation, including statements related to the therapeutic potential, development, commercialization, and intellectual property protection of Bryoid compounds and related technologies. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including scientific, regulatory, clinical, financial, and business factors. Aphios undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Dr. Trevor P. Castor

Founder & CEO

Aphios Corporation

(781) 858-7520

tcastor@aphios.com