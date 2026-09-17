Apeloa Honored with Frost & Sullivan’s 2026 Global CDMO Company of the Year Award

Global GIL Recognition Spotlights Apeloa’s End-to-End "API + Drug Product" Integration, Advanced Technology Platforms, and Its Compliance Track Record in Regulated Markets

SHANGHAI, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apeloa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Apeloa; SZSE: 000739.SZ), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and technology-driven pharmaceutical manufacturer, announced that it has been awarded the “2026 Global CDMO Company of the Year Award” by growth advisory firm Frost & Sullivan. Presented at the 20th Frost & Sullivan Growth, Innovation & Leadership (GIL) Global Summit, the accolade positions Apeloa as a benchmark for excellence in small-molecule drug development, advanced synthesis platforms, and commercial supply chain resilience.





Frost & Sullivan Honors Apeloa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. with the “2026 Global CDMO Company of the Year Award”

The Global CDMO Company of the Year Award represents Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards program, recognizing companies that lead their industries through visionary innovation, operational excellence, superior customer care, and substantial global market performance. Notably, Apeloa is the first China-headquartered CDMO in years to earn this global cross-category recognition, highlighting its strategic evolution into a trusted global development partner.

Fully Integrated "API + Drug Product" Synergy: Streamlined progression from registered starting materials (RSM) and advanced intermediates to APIs and finished dosage forms across 8 manufacturing sites.

High-Barrier Tech Platforms: Deep expertise across 8 technology platforms, including flow chemistry, peptide, conjugate library service, synthetic biology & biocatalysis, high-potency compound, crystallization & particle engineering, oligonucleotide synthesis and preparation & purification.

Global Compliance: Pristine regulatory track record, with 20th successful US FDA inspection since 2006, alongside official audit compliance with the EU EMA/EDQM, Japan PMDA, and China NMPA.

Global Innovation Network: Boston, Shanghai, and Hengdian R&D centers seamlessly integrated with scalable commercial-scale manufacturing backbones to provide agile global support.

Pioneering Advanced Chemistries and Complex Modalities

As modern drug discovery pivots toward higher structural complexity, Apeloa has moved beyond traditional chemical manufacturing into solving industry "bottleneck" synthetic challenges. The company's specialized flow chemistry platform materially reduces thermal and safety hazards in energetic reactions, dramatically shortening scale-up cycles, boosting batch reproducibility, and improving manufacturing efficiency. Concurrently, Apeloa's dedicated platforms for peptide, antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), proteolysis-targeting chimeras (PROTACs), and high-potency compounding help global biotech partners reduce risk in complex candidate development from preclinical candidate selection to commercial launch.

Global Supply Chain Certainty and Quality Excellence

Serving more than 700 pharmaceutical partners worldwide, including multiple top-20 global pharmaceutical companies. Apeloa generated over 44% of its revenue from overseas markets. Through sustained multi-site smart automation, real-time digital monitoring, and comprehensive data integrity controls, Apeloa provides uninterrupted supply chain security for vital cardiovascular, anti-infective, CNS, and oncology pipelines.

“The CDMO industry has fundamentally evolved: global biopharmaceutical innovators no longer need just a contract manufacturing facility, but an agile, highly synchronized external CMC partner who truly understands their scientific logic and can solve the most challenging synthetic hurdles,” stated George Cai, Senior Vice President and Head of the CDMO Business Unit at Apeloa, during his keynote at CMC-China 2026 on September 4, where Apeloa was also distinguished with five premier industry honors, including the '2026 CDMO Best Service Provider Award.'

“Over the past six years, Apeloa has successfully transformed from a traditional API manufacturer into a research-driven, end-to-end CDMO. Whether solving complex synthetic chemistries through flow chemistry, peptides, and ADC platforms, or navigating multi-country regulatory pathways, our commitment is to achieve complete resonance with our clients, delivering speed, uncompromised quality, and cost efficiency to accelerate life-saving, affordable medicines to patients worldwide.”

Rigorous Independent Industry Evaluation

According to Frost & Sullivan's award evaluation, the Global CDMO Company of the Year Award is adjudicated through an extensive assessment of market performance, technology innovation, global compliance, and commercial delivery. The independent judging panel recognized Apeloa's standout performance in bridging advanced green chemistry and high-barrier technology platforms with regulatory-compliant, large-scale manufacturing, highlighting its end-to-end capabilities across intermediates, APIs, and finished formulations.

About Apeloa

As a global CDMO leader, Apeloa (SZSE: 000739.SZ) offers end-to-end pharmaceutical solutions, excelling in small molecules, peptides, ADCs, and more. With 8 manufacturing sites, 3 R&D centers, and 8 advanced technical platforms worldwide, Apeloa advances customer molecules to market. Guided by its mission of Technology for Health and backed by a trusted quality system certified by regulators, Apeloa empowers partners to accelerate drug development and commercial production, enabling global clients in expediting the delivery of affordable medications.

Website: https://www.apeloa.com/en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/apeloa-pharmaceutical-co-ltd

CDMO Business Inquiries: info_cdmo@apeloa.com

Media Relations: coco.li@apeloa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34d5e08f-9f34-45ec-96d8-df8a3a8b6960