Press Releases

Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on February 24, 2026, to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

February 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that the company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the live call by phone, please pre-register for the call here. A live audio webcast of the event and accompanying slides may also be accessed through the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Apellis 
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company leading the way in complement science to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two C3-targeting medicines approved to treat four serious diseases. Breakthroughs for patients include the first-ever therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness, and the first treatment for patients 12 and older with C3G or primary IC-MPGN, two severe, rare kidney diseases. We believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across many serious diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Investor Contact:
Eva Stroynowski
ir@apellis.com
617.938.6229


Massachusetts Earnings Events
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc
