AnX Robotica Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for MotiliCap™ and MotiliScan™: Next-Generation GI Motility Monitoring Solutions

PLANO, Texas, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AnX Robotica, a leader in advanced gastrointestinal diagnostic solutions, is proud to announce the FDA 510(k) clearance of MotiliCap™ and its companion software, MotiliScan™. This latest clearance marks a significant step forward in GI motility monitoring, offering clinicians an advanced, non-invasive tool for assessing whole-gut transit times with unmatched accuracy and patient comfort.

MotiliCap™ is a next-generation motility capsule designed to evaluate gastrointestinal transit across the stomach, small bowel, and colon. As the most comprehensive solution available, MotiliCap replaces the discontinued SmartPill™ technology, delivering detailed insights into gastric emptying, small bowel transit, and colonic motility—all without radiation or sedation. Data is seamlessly exported to the MotiliScan™ software, where clinicians can visualize pH, pressure, and temperature changes, offering a complete view of GI motility.

"We are thrilled to receive FDA clearance for MotiliCap and MotiliScan, reinforcing our commitment to bringing innovative, patient-friendly diagnostic tools to patients and our customers," said Stu Wildhorn, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management at AnX Robotica. "MotiliCap not only fills the void left by SmartPill but enhances it with the latest technologies, customer friendly ease of use and analysis capabilities, empowering clinicians with faster, more accurate diagnostic insights."

The MotiliScan™ software provides intuitive visualization and seamless data analysis, enabling physicians to identify motility disorders and expedite treatment decisions. Designed with both efficiency and precision in mind, MotiliScan allows for customizable reporting, segment-specific analysis, and automated summaries—supporting improved clinical workflows and better patient outcomes.

With this FDA clearance, AnX Robotica continues its mission to revolutionize patient care with advanced GI technologies, building on the success of the NaviCam® platform, which includes NaviCam SB with ProScan™, NaviCam Capsule/Tether, NaviCam Xpress MCCE System, NaviCam Colon* and IntraMarX.

For more information about MotiliCap, MotiliScan, and the full suite of AnX Robotica's diagnostic technologies, visit anxrobotica.com.

*Colon Capsule is not available in the United States

