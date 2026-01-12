Anumana Appoints Kevin Ballinger and Jean-Luc Butel to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anumana Inc., a leader in AI-powered cardiovascular detection algorithms, today announced the appointment of Kevin Ballinger and Jean-Luc Butel to its Board of Directors. In their roles, Ballinger and Butel will provide strategic guidance to Anumana’s leadership team as the company advances its AI-driven capabilities, expands clinical adoption, and scales operations.

“Kevin and Jean-Luc bring a depth of experience that will be an asset to Anumana,” said Maulik Nanavaty, CEO of Anumana. “Their decades of diverse and extensive understanding of healthcare organizations will help guide us as we move into our next phase of growth and expand the commercialization of cardiovascular deep learning AI solutions and product offerings.”

Ballinger is a seasoned healthcare executive with deep experience across the medtech and life sciences sectors. He has been a member of CVRx’s board since September 2024 and most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Aldevron, LLC, a privately held genomics company acquired by Danaher Corporation in 2021. Prior to Aldevron, Ballinger spent 25 years at Boston Scientific Corporation, including nine years as Executive Vice President and Global President of the Interventional Cardiology division. Ballinger has also served on the boards of Silk Road Medical, Inc. and Shockwave Medical, Inc. He holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Michigan Technological University and an M.B.A. from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management.

Butel is a global healthcare advisor with decades of experience across public institutions and private industry. He currently serves on the boards of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Novo Holdings Advisory Group Asia, ICON, JanaCare, Rani Therapeutics, and Diagnostics Development Hub. Previously, Butel was Corporate Vice President and President at Baxter International and Executive Vice President and Group President, International, at Medtronic. He held senior leadership roles at Becton Dickinson and Johnson & Johnson, and served as a senior advisor to McKinsey’s Healthcare Practice. He has also served on the boards of Varian Medical Systems, SGInnovate, and Singapore’s Economic Development Board. He was awarded the Singapore Public Service Medal in 2013 and holds a BA in international affairs from The George Washington University and an MBA in international management.

Anumana is an AI-driven health technology company committed to transforming cardiovascular care. Co-founded by nference and Mayo Clinic, Anumana is developing software-as-a-medical-device (SaMD) solutions that apply multimodal AI to support early detection, clinical decision-making, and intraoperative guidance across the continuum of care. The company’s portfolio includes ECG-based algorithms, generative imaging applications, and real-time procedural support tools designed to improve outcomes in both diagnostic and perioperative settings. The company’s FDA-cleared ECG-AI™ LEF algorithm is currently available in the U.S. and eligible for reimbursement as of January 2025. Please visit www.anumana.ai for more information and follow Anumana on LinkedIn for company updates.

