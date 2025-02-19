Antibody Discovery Market Size to Hit USD 22,570 Million by 2034

was valued at USD 8,700 million in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 22,570 million by 2034 with a CAGR of 10% from 2025 to 2034. increased demand for

personalized medicines

is driving demand for customized antibodies. growing emphasis on developing biosimilars is driving the global antibody discovery market. Additionally, the adoption of advanced technologies enables antibody discovery market expansion.

Antibody Discovery Market Key Takeaways

• North America led the global market with the highest market share of 43.11% in 2024.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 8.4% between 2025 and 2034.

• By Method, the phage display segment contributed more than 49% of revenue share in 2024.

• By Method, the hybridoma segment is projected to expand at a notable CAGR of 10.9% during the projected period.

• By Antibody Type, the human antibody segment had the largest market share of 53% in 2023.

• By Antibody Type, the murine antibody segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the projected period.

• By End-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry segment contributed more than 44.11% of revenue share in 2024.

• By End-user, the academic laboratory segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the projected period.

The global antibody discovery market is rapidly growing due to increased demand for personalized medicines, target therapies, and incidence of chronic disease. The prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, autoimmune disease, and infectious disease is rising rapidly, making it essential for the adoption of antibody-based therapies. Expanding the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry contributing to innovations and developments of more specific, efficient, and accurate antibodies. The increased need for personalized medicines drives the discovery and development of personalized antibodies making a favorable impact on market growth. Furthermore, Government and regulatory support and investments in novel drug discovery and approvals are enabling cutting-edge innovations and developments of antibody-based therapies.

According to Antibody Society’s 2024 report, sixteen drugs were approved for commercial release by a governing framework in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. among those first, ten drugs achieved approvals in 2023 from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), or another governing body in North America or the European Union (EU).

Antibody discovery the market is projected to witness various significant opportunists in new therapeutic applications for various medical fields, including oncology, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. New approaches for non-oncological conditions, biotechnology advancements, and collaborations between research institutes, pharmaceutical companies, and academic institutes are leveraging market potential. Additionally, the Integration of novel cutting-edge technologies is emerging in the antibody discovery market.

Major Trends Influencing Global Antibody Discovery Market

Focus on target therapies ; The increased prevalence of chronic disease has led to a focus on target therapies like antibody-based drugs to target disease-causing molecules and reduce side effects. Increased demand for personalized medicines driving innovation and developments of target therapies based on patient’s genetic profile. The adoption of target therapies, including antibody-drug conjugates and bispecific antibodies, increased to improve the efficacy and safety of the treatments. Additionally, advancements in technologies like next-generation sequencing, gene editing, and protein engineering are enchanting discoveries and developments of target therapies.

In March 2024, the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the monoclonal antibody pemivibart as preexposure prophylaxis was issued by the Food and Drug Administration for COVID-19 in certain adults and adolescents with moderate-to-severe immunocompromise.

Technology advancements ; The adoption of advanced technologies is a trending innovation and the development of antibodies. Advancements in technologies like gene editing, humanization, and phage display play a crucial role in the discovery and development of specific and potent antibodies. Additionally, the integration of cutting-edge technologies like AI, and ML is enabling faster discoveries. The adoption of technologies like next-generation sequencing, single-cell analysis, high-throughput screening, and computation modeling are facilitating the discovery of new antibodies, the development of customized antibodies, more specific and effective antibodies, and reducing the need for experimental validations, to enhance the production capacity of antibodies.

Antibody Discovery Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Growth Rate from 2024 to 2034 CAGR of 10% Market Size in 2025 USD 9,570 million Market Size by 2034 USD 22,570 million Largest Market North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By Methods, By Antibody Type, and By End Users Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Implementation of AI in antibody discovery industry

AI integration in research and development activities has become a crucial opportunity for pharmaceutical developments. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector seeking novel and advanced changes thanks to AI implementation. AI algorithms such as ML, natural language, and deep learning are enabled to analyze large discovery data to provide a significant approach to the discovery of specific and accurate therapies. AI implementation in antibody discovery is no exception. AI enables accuracy, efficiency, and specification of antibody discoveries. The increased need for personalized medicines is a prior adopter of AI to facilitate the development of personalized antibodies to improve patient outcomes and reduce side effects. AI not only helps with discovery but also allows to reduce the cost burden for manufacturers and patients as well, making spectacular impact on the market computation.

Antibody Discovery from Single Bovine B-Cells

Bovine immunoglobulins have great potential for development as clinical treatments and research tools targeting a broad variety of antigens. Bovine antibody structures slightly differ from their human equivalent and provide opportunities to identify antibodies with unique specificities and obtain the antibody sequence of their light chains. When compared with the BD FACSAria, sorting B cells with the WOLF cell sorter resulted in twice as many single-cells with detectable OneStep RT-PCR product, and 41% more single-cells were sequenced for both heavy and light chains. The WOLF cell sorter optimizes the selection process of antibody candidates and speeds up the recombinant antibody development all the way to antibody production.

The importance of therapeutic antibody discovery

Antibody discovery is a critical phase in the development of new antibody products, and holds immense importance in fields like precision medicine. Through the careful engineering of high-quality human antibodies in vitro, this process optimizes treatments, minimizing side effects, and enhancing efficiency.

The strict adherence to quality control ensures the reliability and consistency of therapeutic interventions, making it an essential cornerstone in the advancement of healthcare solutions.

Antibody Discovery Market Segment Analysis

Method insights

Based on the method, the phase display segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The segment growth is majorly attributed to its efficiency, versatility, and cost-effectiveness. Phase display methods allow highly efficient and versatile platforms for large libraries of various antibodies. Phase display methods are advantageous for antibody discovery through their high-throughput screening and in vitro selection of antibodies, which improves quick discoveries. The phase display method enables the manipulation of antibody sequences for optimization properties, including affinity, stability, and pharmacokinetics to improve the discovery and engineering of therapeutic antibodies.

On the other hand, the hybridoma segment is projected to witness significant growth in the forecast period with its ability to produce monoclonal antibodies. This method offers versatility in target therapies to improve therapeutic and diagnostic use. The Hybridoma method produces high affinity with enhanced specificity and sensitivity. The adoption of the hybridoma method is growing for combining high-throughput screening methods for rapid detection and characterization of antibodies.

Antibody type insights

Based on antibody type, the human antibody segment dominated the market in 2024. The segment growth is attributed to increased demand for personalized medicines and developments of target therapies. Human antibodies provide enhanced safety and efficacy because of their human origin reduce the risk of adverse reactions, and immunogenicity, and improve specificity and affinity. Human antibodies increase the serum half-life of the monoclonal antibodies in humans. Safety and solidification of human antibodies majorly attract regulatory Favors.

The murine antibody is the second largest segment leading the market. murine antibodies conducted from mice have been majorly used in research and development. Murine antibodies are majorly discovered due to their easy and wealthy understanding and wild availability of mice. This antibody technology is well-established with high affinity and specificity, which makes them ideal for target therapies. Wide application of murine antibodies for oncology, infectious disease, and autoimmune disease leverages the segment expansion.

End-user insights

By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry segment leads the market. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is the wide platform for antibody discovery. These industries are experts in drug discovery and development. Growing demand for target therapies, and personalized medicines are significantly driving the need for investments in research and developments. Government emphasis on advancing the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry including in developing areas is crucial for the future share of these industries in antibody discoveries. High investments in this industry in R&D and government support play a key role in expanding the segment.

• In April 2024, Diagonal Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to discovering and developing agonist antibodies invested $128 million in financing for advancements of its proprietary DIAGONAL platform and range of novel therapeutics to value-creating milestones.

However, the academic laboratory segment is anticipated to contribute spectacular market share in the forecast period due to their high research capabilities, collaboration with various expertise, and investments by government and regulatory bodies. Academic laboratories access funding from government bodies, organizations, foundations, and non-government donors. These investments allow academic laboratories to adoption of cutting-edge technologies leading to improved antibody discovery platforms.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the global antibody discovery market with the presence of a well-established biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. The presence of major key market companies is the favorable factor that leads the market in North America. Advanced research infrastructure, a favorable regulatory ecosystem, and investments in the R&D sector are significant for leveraging the growth of innovation and the development of antibodies. The United States leads the regional market due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and autoimmune diseases in the country. The rapid adoption of cutting-edge technologies in research institutes, and demand for personalized medicines, and target therapies are key factors driving countries' market growth. Canada accounted second largest country leading the regional market due toits Well-developed healthcare infrastructure and rising regulatory approvals.

• In April 2024, Caris Discovery™, the therapeutic research arm of Caris Life Sciences Life Sciences®, the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer developed its multi-year strategic partnership with Merck KGaA to accelerate the discovery and development of first-in-class ADCs for cancer patients.

Asia Pacific accounted to witness significant growth in the forecast period due to the region's expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology infrastructure. Government support and investments in research and development are significant for growing antibody discovery emphasis in the region. Asia Pacific has the largest patient pool due to the broad population of various countries like China and India, making it essential for the innovation and development of novel specific, efficient, and customized therapies including antibody-based therapies. Additionally, supports regulatory environments enabling clinical trials and the development of novel antibodies. China leading the regional market because of countries expanded biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, increased research, and government initiatives. Growing utilization of new drugs and medical devices fuelling the market expansion in China.

Antibody Discovery Market Top Key Companies:

• Danaher Corporation

• Eurofins Scientific

• Evotec

• Twist Bioscience

• Charles River Laboratories

• Genscript Technology Corporation

• Biocytogen

• Sartorius AG

• Fairjourney Biologics S.A

• Creative Biolabs

Recent Developments

• In December 2024, OmniAb, Inc. presented OmniAb’s and OmniHub technologies at the 2024 Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Conference (AETC) underway in San Diego. OmniAb’s technology provides advantages in multispecifics, including naturally optimized human sequence immune repertoires across multiple host species, and artificial intelligence (AI)-augmented single B cell workflows for deep repertoire mining. OmniHub is a high-dimensional unified bioinformatics portal, in a presentation titled “Design and Implementation of OmniHub™, A Platform for Bioinformatics Tools Facilitating Antibody Discovery Workflows.

• In April 2024, Ipsen collaborated with Sutro Biopharma for an exclusive global licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of STRO-003, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) in the final stages of pre-clinical development, that targets the ROR1 tumor antigen.

• In April 2024, Genmab A/S acquired ProfoundBio, Inc. for USD 1.8 billion in cash forthe development of next-generation ADCs and ADC technologies for the treatment of certain cancers, including ovarian cancer and other FRα-expressing solid tumors.

Antibody Discovery Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Statifacts has segmented the global Antibody Discovery Market

Antibody Discovery Market Segmentation:

By Method

• Phage Display

• Hybridoma

• Others

By Antibody Type

• Humanized Antibody

• Human Antibody

• Chimeric Antibody

• Murine Antibody

By End-user

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

• Research Laboratory

• Academic Laboratory

By Regional

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

