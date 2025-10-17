Anti-Obesity Drug Market Outlook 2025–2032: Strong CAGR of 18.01% with USD 82.55 Billion Valuation

The Global Anti-Obesity Drug Market is estimated to be valued at USD 25.87 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 82.55 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.01% from 2025 to 2032. This strong market growth is driven by the rising global prevalence of obesity and the increasing demand for effective pharmaceutical treatments. Additionally, advancements in drug formulations and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure across emerging economies are expected to further accelerate market growth during the forecast period.

Global Anti-Obesity Drug Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global anti-obesity drug market size is expected to grow nearly 3.2X by 2032, increasing from USD 25.87 Bn in 2025 to USD 82.55 Bn by 2032.

Global anti-obesity drug demand is projected to rise at a CAGR of 18% from 2025 to 2032.

Prescription drugs segment is slated to dominate the industry, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global anti-obesity drug market share by 2025.

Based on drug class, GLP-1 receptor agonists segment is expected to account for a market share of 22.1% in 2025.

By route of administration, oral segment is set to hold 32.1% of the anti-obesity drug industry share by 2025.

North America is expected to retain its dominance, capturing 38.3% of the global market share in 2025.

Asia Pacific, with an estimated share of 24.2% in 2025, is anticipated to emerge as a highly lucrative market for anti-obesity drug companies during the assessment period.

Rising Obesity Burden Fueling Anti-Obesity Drug Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest anti-obesity drug market analysis outlines major factors driving growth. Increasing prevalence of obesity and related chronic conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases is one such prominent growth driver.

Obesity is becoming a major global health problem, with the number of affected people increasing rapidly. According to the World Obesity Federation, more than 1 billion people will be living with obesity by 2030. This surge is expected to drive demand for anti-obesity drugs during the forecast period.

High Treatment Costs and Non-Pharmacological Approaches Limiting Growth

The global anti-obesity drug market outlook remains positive, owing to rising incidence of obesity and other lifestyle diseases. However, high cost of treatment and growing competition from non-pharmacological approaches might slow down market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Prescription anti-obesity drugs and newer therapies like GLP-1 receptor agonists are quite expensive. This makes them inaccessible for a large portion of the population, thereby dampening overall anti-obesity drug market demand.

In addition, many obese individuals opt for dietary interventions and bariatric surgery. Likewise, popularity of natural and alternative weight loss supplements is increasing. These, in turn, could slow down growth of anti-obesity drug market during the forthcoming period.

Rising Health and Wellness Awareness Unlocking Growth Opportunities

People are becoming more aware of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This rising focus on health and wellness is increasing interest in anti-obesity drugs that support weight management. As a result, pharmaceutical companies are finding new opportunities to expand in this market.

Rise of digital health and online weight loss programs is also contributing to market growth. Many of these programs recommend or include prescription anti-obesity drugs as part of personalized treatment plans. This will also create a conducive environment for the growth of anti-obesity market.

Emerging Anti-Obesity Drug Market Trends

GLP-1 receptor agonists like Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy are revolutionizing obesity treatment. These anti-obesity drugs have significantly reduced body weight in clinical trials. Their success in clinical trials is driving higher demand, which is expected to boost growth in the global anti-obesity drug market.

An emerging trend in the anti-obesity drug market is the expansion into highly lucrative pockets. Leading pharmaceutical companies are continuously introducing novel obesity treatments across Asia Pacific nations. For instance, in June 2025, Novo Nordisk launched its weight-loss drug Wegovy in India. This expansion is expected to play a key role in boosting the global anti-obesity drug market value during the forthcoming period.

There is increasing research and interest in combination therapies, such as pairing GLP-1 receptor agonists with other metabolic agents, to enhance efficacy as well as support patient adherence. This growing trend is expected to support market expansion in the coming years.

Top players are focusing on developing newer, more effective agents, especially GLP-1 receptor agonists like semaglutide and dual agonists (GLP-1/GIP) with high efficacy and fewer side effects. For instance, Novo Nordisk plans to initiate late-stage clinical trials of its experimental obesity drug, amycretin, in both injectable and oral forms during the first quarter of 2026. These advancements will likely boost growth of the anti-obesity market.

Analyst’s View

“The global anti-obesity drug industry is set to experience strong growth, owing to rising prevalence of obesity, escalating health and wellness awareness, growing popularity of combination therapies, and advancements in new drug formulations,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Anti-Obesity Drug Market

Event Description and Impact GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Expansion and Innovation Description : Next-generation GLP-1 dual and triple agonists are being developed. o Impact: Pipeline drugs like tirzepatide and retatrutide are improving treatment effectiveness and expanding market opportunities. Asia-Pacific Market Penetration and Demographic Trends Description: India is experiencing a growing middle-class obesity epidemic. Impact: Rising disposable income and lifestyle-related diseases are creating a large untapped market. Technological Integration Description : AI-powered personalized dosing platforms are being explored. Impact : Machine learning helps optimize treatment outcomes and reduce side effects, which encourages wider market adoption.