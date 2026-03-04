Antheia Secures Additional $9 Million in Expanded BioMaP-Consortium Project Agreement to Onshore Pharmaceutical Supply Chains

U.S. government fortifies commitment to advanced manufacturing technology for the domestic production of essential medicines

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antheia , the advanced biosynthesis company delivering 21st-century pharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation, today announced it has expanded the scope of its second project agreement with the Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Preparedness Consortium (BioMaP-Consortium), securing an additional $9 million. The additional funds bring the total project investment to $21 million directly supporting the company's efforts to build resilient, domestic pharmaceutical supply chains.

The award, funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III Program , serves as continued validation of the federal government's commitment to onshoring pharmaceutical supply chains. Through the expanded agreement, Antheia will leverage its advanced biosynthesis platform to domestically produce two critical pharmaceutical ingredients at a significantly increased commercial scale.

"We value the opportunity to deepen our collaboration with the U.S. government and help address longstanding supply chain vulnerabilities affecting U.S. healthcare systems and the American people," said Dr. Christina Smolke, CEO and co-founder of Antheia. "In working with the BioMaP-Consortium, we aim to support the ongoing efforts to strengthen national and public health security."

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR); Office of Industrial Base Manufacturing and Supply Chain (IBMSC); Defense Production Act Title III Program (DPA Title III), under Other Transaction Authority agreement number #75A50123D00003 via BARDA's Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Preparedness (BioMaP) OTA Consortium. The consortium is comprised of industry partners across the drug and vaccine manufacturing supply chain, including manufacturers of required raw materials and consumables, developers of innovative manufacturing technologies, and suppliers of fill finish services.

The DPA Title III Program is charged with expanding domestic manufacturing capabilities, reducing supply chain vulnerabilities, promoting innovation, and ensuring affordability and accessibility. This expanded effort will enhance the resiliency, diversity, and security of U.S. supply chains for essential health resources for public health emergency response, furthering the mission of ASPR and strengthening national defense.

Today's news builds on growing momentum at Antheia, including a second Series C close that brings the company's total funding secured to more than $175 million in the past year .

Antheia is the advanced biosynthesis company transforming pharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation for the 21st century. Antheia's commercially proven technology platform produces high-value pharmaceutical ingredients in a fraction of the time compared to legacy approaches while significantly reducing supply chain risk. The company provides its global pharmaceutical customers with a resilient, efficient supply of critical ingredients at scale, while expanding the innovation frontier for new therapeutic development. Backed by leading investors and recognized by the U.S. government as a priority technology for public health and national and economic security, Antheia is manufacturing the medicines the world needs today while enabling tomorrow's breakthrough therapeutics. For more information, visit www.antheia.bio .

