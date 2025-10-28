Anteris Technologies Announces One-Year Clinical Outcomes for DurAVR® THV to be Presented at TCT® 2025

MINNEAPOLIS and BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (Anteris or the Company) (NASDAQ: AVR, ASX: AVR), a global structural heart company committed to designing, developing, and commercializing cutting-edge medical devices to restore healthy heart function, today announced that one-year clinical outcomes with the DurAVR® Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) will be presented by Rishi Puri MD PhD, at TCT® 2025 – The 37th Annual Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics® Conference, taking place in San Francisco, California, October 25-28, 2025.

An oral presentation is scheduled for Monday, October 27 (2:27pm GMT-7) in the Innovation Theater, Hall E, Exhibition Level, Moscone North, Moscone Center, as part of “Innovation Session 11: Emerging Concepts and Technologies in TAVR”, entitled “The DurAVR® Biomimetic TAVR System in Patients with Small Aortic Annuli (Anteris): One-Year Clinical and Hemodynamic Outcomes”. The presentation focuses on one-year clinical outcomes for the DurAVR® THV in symptomatic severe aortic stenosis patients with small aortic annuli (aortic annulus area 396 + 37 mm2).

The encouraging clinical outcomes observed to date in over 100 patients implanted with the DurAVR® THV will be further evaluated in the Company’s global pivotal trial (the “PARADIGM Trial”). The PARADIGM Trial is a prospective randomized controlled trial (RCT) which will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the DurAVR® THV compared to commercially available transcatheter aortic valve replacements (TAVRs) in the treatment of severe aortic stenosis.

About Anteris

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ: AVR, ASX: AVR) is a global structural heart company committed to designing, developing, and commercializing cutting-edge medical devices to restore healthy heart function. Founded in Australia, with a significant presence in Minneapolis, USA, Anteris is a science-driven company with an experienced team of multidisciplinary professionals delivering restorative solutions to structural heart disease patients.

Anteris’ lead product, the DurAVR® Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV), was designed in partnership with the world’s leading interventional cardiologists and cardiac surgeons to treat aortic stenosis – a potentially life-threatening condition resulting from the narrowing of the aortic valve. The balloon-expandable DurAVR® THV is the first biomimetic valve, which is shaped to mimic the performance of a healthy human aortic valve and aims to replicate normal aortic blood flow. DurAVR® THV is made using a single piece of molded ADAPT® tissue, Anteris’ patented anti-calcification tissue technology. ADAPT® tissue, which is FDA-cleared, has been used clinically for over 10 years and distributed for use in over 55,000 patients worldwide. The DurAVR® THV System is comprised of the DurAVR® valve, the ADAPT® tissue, and the balloon-expandable ComASUR® Delivery System.

Forward-Looking Statements

