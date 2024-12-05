Answer ALS and Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative Announce Partnership to Connect Neuromine Data Portal and AD Workbench

Integrated data sharing platforms to accelerate research into ALS and Alzheimer’s disease by providing unprecedented access to collaborative tools and datasets

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Answer ALS, together with the Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative (AD Data Initiative), announced a transformative partnership to integrate the AD Data Initiative’s AD Workbench with Answer ALS’s Neuromine Data Portal. This collaboration will reshape the landscape of neurodegenerative disease research by providing a unified, single access platform for data sharing and analysis.

“This collaborative environment is unprecedented in the field of neurodegenerative diseases.” Niranjan Bose , AD Data Initiative

The partnership leverages both Answer ALS’s extensive resources, including the world’s largest open-shareable amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) research repository, with over 150 TB of data from more than 1,200 individuals, and the AD Data Initiative’s powerful AD Workbench—a secure, cloud-based environment designed to enhance data sharing, analytics and collaborative research. By integrating these platforms, the initiative will streamline efforts and significantly expand the impact of global research into ALS and Alzheimer’s disease.

Combining the capabilities of both the Neuromine Data Portal and the AD Workbench enables integrative analysis of ALS and Alzheimer’s data for the first time in one shared space. This approach not only saves time and resources but also enhances the depth of research by allowing cross-referencing of disease pathways and genetic data.

“This collaborative environment is unprecedented in the field of neurodegenerative diseases,” said Niranjan Bose, Interim Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative. “By facilitating access to a broader range of datasets and analytical tools, we are empowering researchers around the world to push the boundaries of what is possible in ALS and Alzheimer’s research.”

Terri Thompson, Program Director & Director of Data Management at Answer ALS, highlighted the technical achievements of the partnership: “Researchers can now leverage the Neuromine search and filter capabilities in combination with virtual machines in AD Workbench workspaces and enjoy the benefits of single sign-on across both platforms. This eliminates redundant efforts and maximizes the utility of every dataset.”

With this initiative, researchers from academia, industry, philanthropy, and government gain access to a broader array of resources, facilitating more robust studies and accelerating the pace of scientific discovery. Furthermore, by streamlining the research process and enhancing data accessibility, the combined resources stand to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those living with ALS, Alzheimer’s disease, and related neurodegenerative disorders. As a result, families looking for new treatments may find renewed hope as this collaborative effort drives towards significant advancements in therapeutic development.

“The integration of these platforms under a single interoperable framework is a real solution for the ALS community and beyond,” said Clare Durrett, Managing Director of Answer ALS. “It allows researchers to access and analyze critical data without the barriers of separate systems, speeding up the discovery of potential therapies and enhancing our understanding of these complex diseases.”

The Answer ALS and AD Data Initiative partnership reflects a shared commitment to accelerating progress in the fight against neurodegenerative diseases through innovative, open-source solutions. Researchers interested in accessing the combined data and tools can do so through the Neuromine Data Portal and the AD Workbench, both of which prioritize security, user-friendliness, and comprehensive data governance.

For more information about accessing the data and collaborating with the Answer ALS and AD Data Initiative team, please contact Clare Durrett at clare@answerals.org or Matt Clement at matt.clement@alzheimersdata.org.

About Answer ALS

Answer ALS is the most comprehensive ALS research consortium in history, producing more ALS data and biological samples than has ever been amassed, while openly sharing with the global research community. These data and samples are used to investigate the unique pathways of each variation of ALS and begin to develop and test the right treatments or cure. Answer ALS is an unprecedented approach to understanding and defeating the disease.

Headquartered in New Orleans and Washington, D.C., Answer ALS stands at the forefront of global efforts to eradicate the disease, supported by research partners and advocates worldwide.

For more information, visit us at answerals.org , LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contacts:

Kissy Black

Answer ALS

kblack@answerals.org

Roxan Triolo Olivas

Lotos Nile

roxan@lotosnile.com

About the Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative

The Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative is a coalition of leading academic, advocacy, government, industry, and philanthropy organizations that recognizes the need for dementia researchers to find easier ways to share unpublished data, analytical tools, and scientific findings. These partners are working together to accelerate progress towards new diagnostics, treatments, and cures in Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

Learn more about the Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative at www.alzheimersdata.org.

Media Contact:

Manny McBride

Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative

manny.mcbride@alzheimersdata.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/answer-als-and-alzheimers-disease-data-initiative-announce-partnership-to-connect-neuromine-data-portal-and-ad-workbench-302323961.html

SOURCE Answer ALS