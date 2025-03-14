Annual General Meeting in ALK-Abelló A/S held on 13 March 2025

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKBLF): ALK-Abelló A/S held its Annual General Meeting on 13 March 2025.

The Annual General Meeting transacted the following business:

Approval of the annual report 2024 and discharge of the Board of Directors and Board of Management

Resolution not to declare ordinary dividend in accordance with the approved annual report for 2024 and to allocate the profits in accordance with the approved annual report

Adoption of the remuneration report for 2024

Adoption of the remuneration to the Board of Directors for the present year

Re-election of Anders Hedegaard as the Chair of the Board of Directors

Re-election of Lene Skole as the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors

Re-election of Gitte Aabo, Lars Holmqvist, Jesper Høiland, Bertil Lindmark and Alan Main to the Board of Directors

PwC Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as the company’s auditor in respect of statutory financial reporting as well as sustainability reporting

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Anders Hedegaard, Chair, tel. +45 4574 7576

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,800 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

Attachment