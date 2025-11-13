Annovis Provides Corporate Updates and Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) ("Annovis" or the "Company"), a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), today provided corporate updates and third quarter 2025 financial results.

"The past quarter delivered breakthrough progress on every front," said Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., President and CEO of Annovis. "Our pivotal Phase 3 Alzheimer's study has achieved full activation across all clinical sites, with enrollment momentum advancing every day. We have fortified our intellectual property position by transferring all patents to our new crystal form of buntanetap while publishing compelling pharmacokinetic data that validates this milestone. The addition of a seasoned CFO strengthens our executive team precisely when it matters most. Adding to all this, we are particularly encouraged by the new biomarker findings from our Phase 2/3 study showing meaningful reductions in inflammation and neurodegeneration—powerful evidence of buntanetap's disease-modifying potential. Every element is now aligned as we move toward our data readouts—the final step before an NDA submission."

Clinical highlights – pivotal Phase 3 AD study

Annovis’ pivotal Phase 3 study in early AD ( NCT06709014

The trial has generated robust participation, reflecting growing enthusiasm from the patient community. The screen failure rate remains within expected projections.

The first patients have successfully completed the 6-month treatment period, a key milestone for the upcoming symptomatic readout, reinforcing steady progress toward trial completion.

Business highlights

In October, Annovis announced encouraging biomarker results

In September, Annovis published a new peer-reviewed article

That same month, Annovis strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Mark Guerin as CFO, a seasoned executive with a proven track record in driving financial strategy and operational excellence across biopharma organizations.

In August, Annovis’ management attended the AAIC 2025 conference in Toronto, where it presented four scientific posters, covering the progress of its Phase 3 Alzheimer’s trial and PK characterization of buntanetap.

Financial results

Annovis’ cash and cash equivalents totaled $15.3 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $10.6 million as of December 31, 2024. This includes gross proceeds from its recent $6.0 million and $3.4 million registered direct offerings in October, enabling the Company to fund its operations to the third quarter of 2026. Annovis had 20.2 million shares of common stock outstanding as of September 30, 2025.

Research and development expenses for the three months ending September 30, 2025, were $6.3 million compared to $2.7 million for the three months ending September 30, 2024.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ending September 30, 2025, were $1.1 million compared to $1.7 million for the three months ending September 30, 2024.

Annovis reported a $0.37 basic and diluted net loss per common share for the three months ending September 30, 2025, compared to a $0.97 basic and diluted net loss per common share for the three months ending September 30, 2024.

(Tables to follow)

Annovis Bio, Inc. Balance Sheets September 30, 2025

December 31, (Unaudited) 2024

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,286,399 $ 10,551,916 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,902,562 3,373,717 Total assets $ 17,188,961 $ 13,925,633 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,112,026 $ 2,305,974 Accrued expenses 1,621,771 1,575,013 Total current liabilities 3,733,797 3,880,987 Non-current liabilities: Warrant liability 299,000 737,000 Total liabilities 4,032,797 4,617,987 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized and 0 shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock 2,019 1,414 Additional paid-in capital 167,023,392 144,155,694 Accumulated deficit (153,869,247 ) (134,849,462 ) Total stockholders’ equity 13,156,164 9,307,646 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 17,188,961 $ 13,925,633



