Annovis Bio Appoints Matthew Peterson, Ph.D., as Senior Clinical Scientist

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical drug platform company developing transformative therapies for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), today announced the appointment of Matthew Peterson, Ph.D., as Senior Clinical Scientist. Dr. Peterson will be responsible for medical, ethical, and scientific quality and rigor in the initiation, conduct, reporting, and successful completion of Annovis’ clinical trials.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matthew Peterson to our team,” said Cheng Fang, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Research and Development, at Annovis. “Dr. Peterson brings an impressive track record in clinical research and a passion for improving patient outcomes, joining us at a crucial moment as we are approaching initiation of pivotal Phase 3 studies.”

Dr. Peterson joins Annovis with experience in both academic research and the life sciences industry. Most recently, he served as Senior Clinical Research Science Manager at Axogen, where he focused on therapies for peripheral nerve repair and regeneration. His previous roles include Clinical Research Scientist Contractor at Ethicon and Senior Clinical Project Manager at Exactech, along with a decade-long tenure at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). During his time at the VA, Dr. Peterson led studies on pressure ulcer prevention, fall risk assessment, and interventions to improve the quality of life for veterans with spinal cord injuries and other conditions. Dr. Peterson holds a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Florida, where he specialized in developing technologies aimed at reducing clinical complications for vulnerable patient populations. He has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications and served as a principal investigator on studies funded by organizations including the Department of Defense and the VA.

“I am excited to join Annovis and to work alongside such a dedicated team at this pivotal moment for the company,” said Dr. Peterson. “I look forward to contributing to the clinical development of buntanetap and supporting the company’s goal of bringing transformative therapies to patients affected by neurodegenerative diseases.”

About Annovis Bio

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The company’s innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , and X .

