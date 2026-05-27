Ankyra Therapeutics Announces Presentations on Novel IL-12 Anchored Immunotherapy at 2026 ASCO

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ankyra Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering anchored immunotherapy to deliver better outcomes for people with cancer and other serious diseases, announced two poster presentations will be featured at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 29 to June 2 in Chicago.

The presentations highlight ongoing Phase 1 clinical trials of tolododekin alfa, a novel IL-12 anchored immunotherapy, including a trial-in-progress poster describing its evaluation in combination with an anti-PD-1/PD-L1 antibody in people with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as baseline quality-of-life data from a separate Phase 1 trial of tolododekin alfa in people with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. These presentations underscore Ankyra’s commitment to advancing anchored immunotherapy as a practical platform design that retains high-dose therapeutics, like IL-12, at the tumor site to deliver enhanced efficacy with lower systemic toxicity.

Presentation details:

Title: A Phase 1b, Two-Arm Study of Tolododekin Alfa (ANK-101) in Combination with an Anti-PD-1/PD-L1 Antibody in Participants with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Type: Poster Session

Poster Session Session: Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy

Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy Abstract: #TPS2678

#TPS2678 Poster: #461b

#461b Date / time : Saturday, May 30, 2026; 1:30 – 4:30 pm CDT; Hall A

Saturday, May 30, 2026; 1:30 – 4:30 pm CDT; Hall A Lead author: Thomas Marron, MD, PhD, Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Tisch Cancer Institute, Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, New York

Title: Quality-of-Life in Cancer Patients Treated with Anchored Interleukin-12 (IL-12) Immunotherapy: Results from a First-in-Human Phase 1 Trial of Tolododekin Alfa (ANK-101)

Type: Poster Session

Poster Session Session: Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy

Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy Abstract: #2593

#2593 Poster: #383

#383 Date / time : Saturday, May 30, 2026; 1:30 – 4:30 pm CDT; Hall A

Saturday, May 30, 2026; 1:30 – 4:30 pm CDT; Hall A Lead author: Jong Chul Park, MD, Mass General Brigham, Harvard Medical School, Boston

About tolodoken alfa

Tolododekin alfa is an investigational, first-in-class interleukin-12 (IL-12)-anchored immunotherapy. IL-12 is a highly potent proinflammatory cytokine, but its therapeutic use has been limited by toxicity. With Ankyra’s anchoring technology, tolododekin alfa has been shown to deliver and retain high doses of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment. Early results from an ongoing Phase 1 study show durable retention within tumors, encouraging clinical activity, and a favorable safety profile, with no dose-limiting toxicities across multiple difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Ankyra is also evaluating tolododekin alfa for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

About Ankyra Therapeutics

Ankyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering anchored immunotherapy to deliver better outcomes for people with cancer and other serious immune-mediated diseases. Powered by its novel anchoring platform, Ankyra engineers therapies that unlock the full therapeutic potential of immune-modulating drugs once limited by toxicity. Anchored immunotherapies are designed to stay precisely at the disease site, allowing higher doses for greater therapeutic impact while limiting systemic exposure. Ankyra is advancing a robust pipeline of first-in-class therapies and strategic collaborations to shape the next generation of immunotherapy. For more information, please visit www.ankyratx.com.

For Investor and Media Inquiries:

Howard L. Kaufman, MD

President and CEO, Ankyra Therapeutics, Inc.

info@ankyratx.com