Anixa Biosciences to Present at the Nasdaq & LD Micro Inaugural SF Summit on September 9, 2026

Presentation to highlight Anixa's clinical progress and collaborations with leading cancer research institutions — Cleveland Clinic and Moffitt Cancer Center

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO, has been invited to speak at the Nasdaq & LD Micro Inaugural SF Summit on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at Nasdaq's San Francisco headquarters. Anixa's presentation will be held at 3:40 PM PT with a breakout session to follow.

Dr. Kumar's presentation will provide updates on both of Anixa's clinical programs, a CAR-T therapy for recurrent and resistant ovarian cancer, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center that is producing encouraging survival data and no dose-limited toxicities observed to date, and the recently completed Phase 1 trial of its therapeutic and prophylactic breast cancer vaccine conducted at Cleveland Clinic and funded by the U.S. Department of Defense, that met all primary endpoints. Dr. Kumar will also discuss future plans for the Phase 2 trial of the vaccine.

"We are pleased to be invited to this inaugural event to discuss our company. My presentation will primarily focus on our breast cancer vaccine, especially in light of the recent news about the success in a Phase 3 trial of a personalized vaccine in melanoma. We are encouraged by this success, and we feel that our Phase 1 vaccine trial produced similarly positive results as the earlier melanoma vaccine's Phase 1 trial, even though the two programs are testing different approaches," stated Dr. Kumar.

Presentation details:

Event: Nasdaq & LD Micro Inaugural SF Summit



Date: September 9, 2026



Time: 3:40 PM PT



Location: Nasdaq Headquarters, 350 Mission St., 11th Floor, San Francisco, California

The Nasdaq & LD Micro Inaugural SF Summit brings together a select group of public companies, each delivering a presentation to institutional investors. Each presenting company will also participate in breakout sessions immediately following their presentations, allowing interested investors to ask questions and engage directly with management.

Investors interested in meeting with Anixa should contact their LD Micro representative.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.



Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of liraltagene autoleucel, or lira-cel, an ovarian cancer immunotherapy being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. This technology is differentiated from other cell therapies as the natural ligand of the FSHR receptor, FSH, binds to the FSHR receptor on the tumor cell instead of an antibody fragment. Moffitt is a world leader in cancer immunotherapy treatments, pioneering next-generation cell therapies such as CAR-T, and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) to harness the power of the immune system. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. The breast and ovarian cancer vaccines were developed at Cleveland Clinic and exclusively licensed to Anixa. Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from the Company related to these vaccine technologies. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements



Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Contact:



Mike Catelani



President, COO & CFO



mcatelani@anixa.com



408-708-9808

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SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.