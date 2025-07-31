Anixa Biosciences Receives Notice of Allowance from Canadian Intellectual Property Office for Patent Covering Breast Cancer Vaccine Technology

Patent Strengthens International Protection for First-of-Its-Kind Immunopreventive Platform

Expands Global IP Coverage in Markets with High Incidence of Breast Cancer

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for a new patent related to its breast cancer vaccine technology. This patent, exclusively licensed from Cleveland Clinic, will provide composition-of-matter protection for the Company's novel immunogenic approach to breast cancer prevention and treatment in Canada.

With this allowance, Anixa continues to expand the international scope of its intellectual property portfolio, reinforcing its leadership in the field of cancer immunoprevention. The Canadian patent complements issued and pending patents in the United States and other key global jurisdictions, and represents an important step toward future regulatory and commercial efforts outside the U.S.

"This newly allowed patent further illustrates the international recognition of the novelty and potential of our breast cancer vaccine," stated Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences. "As we continue advancing clinical development in the U.S., this allowance further strengthens our ability to pursue strategic global opportunities in regions with a high burden of breast cancer."

Breast cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women globally and a leading cause of cancer-related death. In Canada, breast cancer accounts for approximately 25% of all new cancer cases in women and 13% of female cancer deaths annually. Despite widespread awareness and screening efforts, there is currently no approved vaccine for the prevention of breast cancer—highlighting a significant and unaddressed need in public health.

Anixa's vaccine is based on immunizing against human α-lactalbumin, a protein associated with lactation that is aberrantly expressed in certain types of breast cancer. This "retired" protein strategy, developed at Cleveland Clinic and licensed exclusively to Anixa, aims to selectively prime the immune system to prevent tumor formation while avoiding harm to normal tissue.

By reinforcing its global patent estate, Anixa is laying the groundwork for future international development and commercialization strategies. The Company's broader vaccine platform also targets other high-incidence cancers and is designed to transform how the medical community approaches cancer prevention.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.



Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of an ovarian cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. This technology is differentiated from other cell therapies as the natural ligand of the FSHR receptor, FSH, binds to the FSHR receptor on the tumor cell instead of an antibody fragment. Moffitt is a world leader in cancer immunotherapy treatments, pioneering next-generation cell therapies such as CAR-T, and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) to harness the power of the immune system. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. The breast and ovarian cancer vaccines were developed at Cleveland Clinic and exclusively licensed to Anixa. Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from the Company related to these vaccine technologies. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements



Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Contact:



Mike Catelani



President, COO & CFO



mcatelani@anixa.com



408-708-9808

