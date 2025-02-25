Anixa Biosciences’ Breast Cancer Vaccine was Featured on Fox News’ “America Reports”

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (“Anixa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that its breast cancer vaccine was featured on Fox News’ “America Reports.” The segment highlighted the potential of Anixa’s vaccine to revolutionize breast cancer prevention by targeting the disease at its earliest stages.

Anixa’s breast cancer vaccine is designed to train the immune system to recognize and eliminate cancerous cells before they can develop into invasive tumors. The vaccine targets a lactation protein, α-lactalbumin, which is only expressed in the breast when a woman is lactating but not at other times in her life or in other tissues. However, when a woman develops breast cancer, including TNBC or other types of breast cancer, many of the malignant cells will express α-lactalbumin. Activating the immune system, through vaccination, to direct cytotoxic T cells to the tumor cell expressing this protein may provide preemptive immune protection against emerging breast tumors that express α-lactalbumin.

“We are pleased to have our breast cancer vaccine featured on Fox News’ ‘America Reports,’ as this national exposure brings greater awareness to the importance of preventative cancer immunotherapy,” said Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences. “We believe we have made significant strides, and we are optimistic about the impact this vaccine could have in reducing the incidence of triple-negative breast cancer as well as other breast cancers.”

The Phase I clinical trial, conducted in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic and funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Defense, continues to show promising progress. As additional patients are enrolled across all three cohorts, Anixa is encouraged by the positive data trends emerging. The vaccine has demonstrated a strong safety profile, being well tolerated by participants, with protocol-defined immune responses observed in over 70% of patients. Looking ahead, a Phase 2 study in the neoadjuvant setting is planned to begin in 2025, representing a critical milestone in the vaccine’s continued development.

To watch the Fox News “America Reports” feature, please visit Anixa’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIvp5oiK-Ac.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa’s therapeutic portfolio consists of an ovarian cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. The Company’s vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against “retired” proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa’s business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visitor follow Anixa onand

Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa’s current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “likely,” “will” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in “Item 1A - Risk Factors” and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

