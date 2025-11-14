Animate Biosciences Launches Breakthrough Generative AI Platform Revolutionizing Inflammatory and Fibrotic Disease Treatment Through Peptide Therapeutics

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Animate Biosciences today unveiled its breakthrough platform for developing peptide therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic disease, one of the most pressing challenges in medicine. Affecting nearly every organ and implicated in close to half of global deaths, inflammatory and fibrotic disease has long lacked safe and effective treatments. Now, using its proprietary AnimateIQ™ platform, Animate harnesses multi-omics data from regenerative species then applies generative AI to translate those insights into precisely designed, well-tolerated peptides. With lead programs in pulmonary and dermatological inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, as well as collaborations in cardiac fibrosis, Animate is building a scalable pipeline aimed at treating both rare and high-prevalence conditions.

The biotechnology company is led by an accomplished group of innovators with decades of experience in biotechnology, drug discovery and regenerative biology, translating novel science into commercialized products, including co-founders:

Peter Licari, CEO, a biotech executive with deep drug development expertise, including Humira (BASF) and Vaqta (Merck).

Jessica Whited, PhD, Chief Science Officer, Associate Professor at Harvard University and a leading expert in regenerative biology and stem cell science. She holds a PhD from MIT and completed her post-doctorate at Harvard Medical School.

Jonathan Wolfson, Executive Chair, founder and former CEO of Solazyme, as well as founder of Algenist and Brainiac Foods, and creator of Algaprime DHA, deeply experienced in scaling science-driven companies.

Alongside them is a team of experts including Domarin Khago, Protein Chemistry Lead, Chi Hai Ly, Biology Lead, and Benjamin Orr, AI & Computational Biology Lead. The company is also supported by world-class advisors across pulmonary, dermatology and oncology, including:

Lonny Yarmus, DO , Professor of Pulmonology at Johns Hopkins. He is an expert in the minimally invasive diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer, and leads the Interventional Pulmonary research program at Johns Hopkins.

Charles A. Powell, MD, MBA, Professor of Medicine and System Division Chief for Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Howard Maibach, MD, Professor of Dermatology at UCSF, with specialties in allergic skin disorders and skin conditions caused by exposure to toxic substances. Maibach also has an interest in dermatopharmacology.

Dipanjan Chowdhury, PhD, Professor of Radiation Oncology at Harvard Medical School and head of The Chowdhury Lab, which investigates how human cells sense and repair DNA damage.

Professor of Radiation Oncology at Harvard Medical School and head of The Chowdhury Lab, which investigates how human cells sense and repair DNA damage. Adam Schaffner, MD, FACS, a triple board-certified and double fellowship trained plastic and reconstructive surgeon, as well as the Director of the Plastic Surgery Center of New York.

Inflammatory and fibrotic disease has long been one of medicine’s greatest unsolved challenges. Animate Biosciences was founded on the belief that it’s possible to not just slow inflammation and fibrosis, but to prevent and reverse it, restoring healthy tissue function and improving quality of life for millions. For more information about Animate Biosciences and how they are leveraging the untapped biology of nature’s best regenerators to transform how inflammatory and fibrotic disease is treated across organ systems and make advanced therapeutics accessible, visit animate.bio.

About Animate Biosciences

Animate Biosciences is a biotechnology company developing first-of-its-kind peptide therapeutics to stop inflammatory and fibrotic disease. Powered by its proprietary AnimateIQ™ platform, the company combines breakthroughs in biological data processing, generative AI and rapid peptide synthesis to design novel therapies. By leveraging the untapped biology of nature’s best regenerators, the company aims to transform how inflammation and fibrosis are treated across organ systems, make advanced therapeutics accessible and deliver a future where life-altering or life-ending inflammatory and fibrotic disease is no longer inevitable. For more information, visit animate.bio.

