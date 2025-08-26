SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ANI Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, along with members of the Company’s executive leadership team will present at two upcoming investor conferences as follows:

EVENT: H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
DATE: Monday, September 8, 2025
TIME: 9:00am ET

EVENT: Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
DATE: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
TIME: 1:50pm ET

The live and archived webcasts will be accessible from the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the Investors section under Events and Presentations. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Source: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


New Jersey Events
