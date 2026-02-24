SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ANI Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 24, 2026 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, along with members of the Company’s executive leadership team, will present at the following investor conferences:

  • Raymond James & Associates’ 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 7:30am ET

  • Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 3:00pm ET

  • Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 3:00pm ET

The live and archived webcasts will be accessible from the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the Investors section under Events and Presentations. The replays of the webcasts will be accessible for 90 days.

About ANI
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations:
Courtney Mogerley, Argot Partners
T: 646-368-8014
E: ani@argotpartners.com


New Jersey Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: January Brings Year-Over-Year Layoff Decline
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo showing male and female server engineers working on laptop in data center
Job Trends
10 Companies Hiring IT Professionals Now
January 29, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel