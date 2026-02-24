ANI Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, along with members of the Company’s executive leadership team, will present at the following investor conferences:

Raymond James & Associates’ 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 7:30am ET





Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 3:00pm ET





Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 3:00pm ET





The live and archived webcasts will be accessible from the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the Investors section under Events and Presentations. The replays of the webcasts will be accessible for 90 days.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

