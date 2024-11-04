SUBSCRIBE
ANI Pharmaceuticals to Present at Guggenheim’s Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference and Jefferies London Healthcare Conference in November

November 4, 2024 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Carey, Chief Financial Officer, will present at at two upcoming investor conferences as follows:

• The Guggenheim Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference

Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 10:00am ET

• The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 2:30pm GMT/9:30am ET

The live and archived webcasts will be accessible from the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the Investors section under Events and Presentations. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives” by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Established Brands business. For more information, visit www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Source: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

