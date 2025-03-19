AngioDynamics to Report Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results on April 2, 2025 and Host Virtual Cardiovascular Investor Event

LATHAM, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 before the market open on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, followed by a virtual cardiovascular investor event, offering a deeper dive into the company’s cardiovascular business and products.

Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET the same day to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-407-0784 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8560 (international).

This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the “Investors” section of the AngioDynamics website at www.angiodynamics.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

A recording of the call will also be available, until Wednesday, April 09, 2025 at 11:59 PM ET. To hear this recording, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter the passcode 13752371.

Virtual Cardiovascular Investor Event

AngioDynamics will host a virtual investor event on April 2, 2025 at 9:00am to provide investors a deeper dive into the cardiovascular technology portfolio and strategic vision.

The event will be webcast and can be accessed through the “Investors” section of the AngioDynamics website at www.angiodynamics.com.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics is a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving quality of life for patients.

The Company’s innovative technologies and devices are chosen by talented physicians in fast-growing healthcare markets to treat unmet patient needs. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

