Andelyn Biosciences Launches LVV Curator® Platform, Bringing Proven Viral Vector Platform Pedigree to Lentiviral Vector Manufacturing for Cell Therapies

New platform leverages the established Curator® platform methodology to industrialize Lentivirus processes from concept to clinic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andelyn Biosciences, a leading cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the launch of its LVV Curator® Platform, a standardized lentiviral vector (LVV) manufacturing solution built on the same proven modular approach that supports clinical and commercial adeno-associated virus (AAV) programs.

The LVV Curator® Platform, Andelyn's most recent addition to its Curator® line of viral vector platforms, addresses a major challenge in cell therapy development: transitioning from research-grade methods to GMP manufacturing. By offering a predefined, scalable manufacturing framework, the platform reduces development time, lowers costs, and facilitates high productivity and purity.

"Developers should not have to choose between speed and quality when advancing lentiviral programs," said Wade Macedone, CEO at Andelyn Biosciences. "With LVV Curator®, we are bringing the same platform discipline under the same quality systems that power our commercial AAV manufacturing to LVV, enabling sponsors to advance their therapies with greater confidence from the start."

Key highlights of the LVV Curator® Platform:

Platform Pedigree with Proven Track Record



Built on the Curator® Platform methodology that has supported over 100 AAV programs, offering a structured and repeatable framework that minimizes development risk.

Built on the Curator® Platform methodology that has supported over 100 AAV programs, offering a structured and repeatable framework that minimizes development risk. From AAV History to LVV Credibility



Extends a commercially validated platform approach into lentiviral vector manufacturing, bringing consistency, scalability, and operational discipline to early-stage LVV programs.

Extends a commercially validated platform approach into lentiviral vector manufacturing, bringing consistency, scalability, and operational discipline to early-stage LVV programs. Early Partnership Model with Optimization-by-Design™



Collaborative development beginning at project initiation, including design of experiments (DOE) and data-driven process optimization to establish robust processes faster.

Collaborative development beginning at project initiation, including design of experiments (DOE) and data-driven process optimization to establish robust processes faster. Legacy Curator® HEK293 Cell Line with Regulatory Acceptance



Uses a clinically validated HEK293 cell line with established regulatory acceptance, helping to streamline development and build regulatory confidence.

Uses a clinically validated HEK293 cell line with established regulatory acceptance, helping to streamline development and build regulatory confidence. Quality-First Development Approach



Processes are designed with GMP requirements in mind from the outset, supported by unified cGMP quality systems aligned with commercial manufacturing standards.

Processes are designed with GMP requirements in mind from the outset, supported by unified cGMP quality systems aligned with commercial manufacturing standards. Flexible Platform Methodology



Allows for the seamless integration of client-specific cell lines while leveraging the standardized process controls and analytical rigor of the Curator® methodology.

The LVV Curator® Platform is designed to support early-phase programs with a focus on speed, reproducibility, and regulatory readiness, while maintaining a clear path to future scale-up.

"By combining a proven platform foundation with a flexible, partnership-driven business model, we are helping innovators bridge the gap from discovery to clinical manufacturing more efficiently," added Matt Niloff, CCO at Andelyn Biosciences.

The launch of LVV Curator® reinforces Andelyn Biosciences' commitment to enabling next-generation gene therapies through platform-driven development and manufacturing solutions.

The LVV Curator® Platform is now available to new and existing clients. Early partners in the LVV Curator® Platform benefit from incentivized commercial models. Developers interested in accelerating their lentiviral vector programs visit andelynbio.com/lvv-curator-platform.

About Andelyn Biosciences

Andelyn Biosciences is a full-service cell and gene therapy CDMO focused on the development, characterization, and production of viral vectors for gene therapy. With more than 20 years of experience, Andelyn's deep scientific expertise has resulted in the production of cGMP material for more than 500 clinical batches and 85 global clinical trials. Operating out of its development and manufacturing facilities in Columbus, Ohio, Andelyn supports its clients in developing cell and gene therapies from concept through plasmid engineering and manufacturing, process and analytical development, and cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing. Andelyn can accelerate programs and deliver high-quality products by developing and manufacturing processes on its configurable, data-driven Curator® Cell and Gene Therapy Platforms, or by tech transfer within an established client program. Capabilities include cGMP manufacturing for suspension processes up to 2,000 liters and adherent processes. A rigorous quality system, regulatory support, and supply chain vertical integration further advantage clients in bringing their critical therapies to market. For more information, please visit andelynbio.com and follow Andelyn Biosciences on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Andelyn Biosciences