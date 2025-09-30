Anaptys to Provide Overview of ANB033, a CD122 antagonist, at Virtual Investor Event on Tuesday, Oct. 14

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced it will host a virtual investor event on ANB033, its CD122 antagonist, at 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

The event will include Joseph A. Murray, M.D., professor of medicine, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine, and Department of Immunology at the Mayo Clinic, along with members of the Anaptys management team.

The event will cover:

ANB033’s mechanism of action, an antagonist of the CD122 receptor

Preclinical data and initial Phase 1a data in healthy volunteers

Celiac disease (CeD) disease biology and Phase 1b trial design





The event will be followed by a Q&A session.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the Anaptys website at https://ir.anaptysbio.com/presentations-and-events. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About ANB033

ANB033, a potentially best-in-class CD122 antagonist, targets CD122, the common beta subunit of IL-15 and IL-2, to reduce NK cells and subsets of cytotoxic CD8+ and CD4+ T cells that are dependent on IL-15 and/or IL-2 for their maintenance, and survival and pathogenic activity. Anaptys has initiated a Phase 1b cohort in an initial indication, celiac disease.

About Anaptys

Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead program, rosnilimab, a pathogenic T cell depleter, completed a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and is in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. The company’s pipeline also includes ANB033, a CD122 antagonist, being studied in celiac disease and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator, both in Phase 1 trials. Anaptys has also discovered and out-licensed in financial collaborations multiple therapeutic antibodies, including a PD-1 antagonist (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)) to GSK and an IL-36R antagonist (imsidolimab) to Vanda Pharmaceuticals. To learn more, visit www.AnaptysBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Nick Montemarano

Executive Director, Investor Relations

858.732.0178

investors@anaptysbio.com