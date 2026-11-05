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Press Releases

AN2 Therapeutics to Present at 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

November 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform, today announced that Eric Easom, Co-Founder, Chairman, President and CEO will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 9:30 am GMT and members of management will be available for 1x1 meetings.



A webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of the AN2 Therapeutics website at www.an2therapeutics.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About AN2 Therapeutics, Inc.

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics derived from our boron chemistry platform. Our development pipeline spans hematologic diseases, infectious diseases, and oncology with three Phase 2 studies expected to be active in 2026, two preclinical oncology candidates, as well as advanced research programs focused on targets in oncology, bone disorders, and infectious diseases. We are committed to delivering high-impact drugs to patients that address critical unmet needs and improve health outcomes.


Contacts

COMPANY CONTACT:
Lucy O. Day
Chief Financial Officer
l.day@an2therapeutics.com

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT:
Anne Bowdidge
ir@an2therapeutics.com

Northern California Events Healthcare
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