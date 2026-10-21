AN2 Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform, today announced company management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in November.

Details of the events are as follows:

Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference, November 9-11, 2026

Eric Easom, Co-Founder, Chairman, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 9:30am ET, and members of management will be available for 1X1 meetings.

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference, November 10-12, 2026

Eric Easom, Co-Founder, Chairman, President and CEO, will provide a corporate overview on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 8:40am ET, and members of management will be available for 1X1 meetings.

Jefferies London Conference, November 16-19, 2026

Members of management will be available for 1X1 meetings on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Webcasts of the presentation and fireside chat can be accessed on the Investors section of the AN2 Therapeutics website at www.an2therapeutics.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About AN2 Therapeutics, Inc.

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics derived from our boron chemistry platform. Our development pipeline spans hematologic diseases, infectious diseases, and oncology with three Phase 2 studies expected to be active in 2026, two preclinical candidates, as well as advanced research programs focused on targets in oncology, bone disorders, and infectious diseases. We are committed to delivering high-impact drugs to patients that address critical unmet needs and improve health outcomes.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Lucy O. Day

Chief Financial Officer

l.day@an2therapeutics.com

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT:

Anne Bowdidge

ir@an2therapeutics.com