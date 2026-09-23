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Press Releases

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Stifel 2026 Virtual Cardiometabolic Forum

September 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AMLX--Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) today announced that management will present at the Stifel 2026 Virtual Cardiometabolic Forum. The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, September 30th, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https://investors.amylyx.com/events-presentations, and will be available for replay for 90 days following the events.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

At Amylyx, our mission is to usher in a new era of treating diseases with high unmet needs. Where others see challenges, we see opportunities that we pursue with urgency, rigorous science, and unwavering commitment to the communities we serve. We are currently focused on four investigational therapies across several endocrine conditions and neurodegenerative diseases in which we believe they can make the greatest impact. For more information, visit amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. For investors, please visit investors.amylyx.com.


Contacts

Media
Amylyx Media Team
+1 (857) 320-6191
amylyxmediateam@amylyx.com

Investors
Lindsey Allen
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+1 (857) 320-6244
Investors@amylyx.com

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