Amplia Announces Publication of New FAK Inhibitor Patent Application

HIGHLIGHTS

New patent application published covering chemically novel FAK inhibitors discovered by Amplia





Application expands Amplia’s intellectual property portfolio supporting its FAK inhibitor program





If granted, patent protection for the new molecules and their use would extend to 2046





New compounds broaden pipeline optionality and may support future development and partnering opportunities

Melbourne, Australia, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATX; OTCQB:INNMF), (“Amplia” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce publication of a new patent application describing chemically novel inhibitors of focal adhesion kinase (FAK) discovered by the Company. The patent application further expands Amplia’s FAK intellectual property portfolio and, if granted, would provide protection for the novel molecules described, and their use, out to 2046.

Amplia’s patent portfolio covers its lead drug narmafotinib, currently in clinical trials for pancreatic and ovarian cancer, and a second drug candidate (AMP886) being investigated in preclinical studies. The new patent application describes additional chemical compounds closely related to narmafotinib that also demonstrate potent and selective activity against FAK. These molecules broaden Amplia’s development pipeline and may provide future opportunities for evaluation across additional indications. Importantly, the patent application adds depth to the Company’s existing intellectual property estate around its FAK inhibitor program and supports the long-term commercial value of its development assets.

Dr. Chris Burns, CEO and Managing Director of Amplia, commented, “This patent application further strengthens our portfolio of potent FAK inhibitors and highlights the depth of innovation being generated by the Company. In addition to supporting narmafotinib, it creates future development and partnering optionality through a broader suite of novel molecules targeting this important pathway.”

This announcement was approved and authorised for release by the CEO of Amplia Therapeutics.

Investor Contact:

Dr. Chris Burns

Chief Executive Officer

chris@ampliatx.com





U.S. Contact:

Robert Giordano

rjgiordano@ggrouplifesciences.com

+1 917 327 3938 Media Contact:

H^CK Director, Haley Chartres

haley@hck.digital

+61 411 235 692





U.S. Media:

media@ampliatx.com



About Amplia Therapeutics Limited

Amplia Therapeutics Limited is an Australian pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis. FAK is an increasingly important target in the field of cancer and Amplia has a particular development focus in fibrotic cancers such as pancreatic and ovarian cancer. FAK also plays a significant role in a number of chronic diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). For more information visit www.ampliatx.com and follow Amplia on X (@ampliatx) and LinkedIn.

About Narmafotinib

Narmafotinib (AMP945) is the company’s best-in-class inhibitor of the protein FAK, a protein over-expressed in pancreatic cancer and a drug target gaining increasing attention for its role in solid tumours. The drug, which is a highly potent and selective inhibitor of FAK, has shown promising data in a range of preclinical cancer studies. Narmafotinib is currently undergoing a clinical trial (the ACCENT trial) where it is dosed in combination with the chemotherapies gemcitabine and Abraxane in first-line patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. The trial has achieved its desired outcome in achieving a response rate of 36%, including 5 Complete Responses and a pathological Complete Response, across 64 patients. A second trial – AMPLICITY – is being run at sites in Australia investigating the combination of narmafotinib with the chemotherapy FOLFIRINOX in advanced pancreatic cancer patients.