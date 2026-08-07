Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Net revenues of $183.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026

GAAP net income of $30.3 million, or $0.67 per share, for the second quarter

Adjusted non-GAAP net income of $40.8 million, or $0.91 per share, for the second quarter

Company to hold a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) ("Amphastar" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, today reported results for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

"Our second quarter results reflect the continued execution of our long-term strategy to build a more diversified and innovative biopharmaceutical company. While we continued to navigate pricing and competitive dynamics across portions of our portfolio, we successfully achieved key goals including overall revenue growth, expansion of gross margins, meaningful launches of new products, and continued advancement from both our generic and proprietary development pipelines. These results demonstrate the strength of our integrated business model and position us well for long-term sustainable growth," said Dr. Jack Zhang, Amphastar's President and Chief Executive Officer.





























































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







June 30,



June 30,







2026



2025



2026



2025







(in thousands, except per share data) Net revenues



$ 183,903



$ 174,414



$ 355,074



$ 344,942 GAAP net income



$ 30,348



$ 31,030



$ 36,768



$ 56,315 Adjusted non-GAAP net income*



$ 40,759



$ 40,893



$ 60,237



$ 77,764 GAAP diluted EPS



$ 0.67



$ 0.64



$ 0.81



$ 1.15 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS*



$ 0.91



$ 0.85



$ 1.33



$ 1.59



















































* Adjusted non-GAAP net income and adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion in the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table III of this press release.

Second Quarter Results

























































Three Months Ended



























June 30,



Change







2026



2025



Dollars



%







(in thousands)







Net revenues:











































BAQSIMI®



$ 45,503



$ 46,687



$ (1,184)



(3) % Primatene MIST®







21,004







22,880







(1,876)



(8) % Epinephrine







15,854







16,180







(326)



(2) % Lidocaine







15,039







14,999







40



0 % Glucagon







11,905







20,602







(8,697)



(42) % Ipratropium bromide







8,411







—







8,411



N/A Other products







66,187







53,066







13,121



25 % Total net revenues



$ 183,903



$ 174,414



$ 9,489



5 %

Changes in net revenues as compared to the second quarter of the prior year were primarily driven by:

BAQSIMI ® sales decreased primarily due to a lower average selling price, as a result of a change in gross-to-net discounts due to changes in chargebacks and rebates and changes to the customer mix, impacting sales of approximately $8.1 million. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in unit volumes, contributing $6.9 million in sales driven by our continued marketing efforts. Achieved the first annual net sales milestone under the asset purchase agreement with Eli Lilly & Company, or Lilly, for BAQSIMI ® , with sales of $175.0 million for the contract year. The milestone triggers a payment of $100.0 million to Lilly which is due in the third quarter of 2026.

sales decreased primarily due to a lower average selling price, as a result of a change in gross-to-net discounts due to changes in chargebacks and rebates and changes to the customer mix, impacting sales of approximately $8.1 million. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in unit volumes, contributing $6.9 million in sales driven by our continued marketing efforts. Primatene MIST ® sales decreased due to the timing of customer purchases rather than changes in the underlying consumer demand. In store demand shows continued growth.

sales decreased due to the timing of customer purchases rather than changes in the underlying consumer demand. In store demand shows continued growth. Epinephrine sales slightly decreased primarily due to a decrease in our epinephrine multi-dose vial product, as a result of increased competition, impacting sales by $2.2 million. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in demand for our epinephrine pre-filled syringe, as a result of other supplier shortages, contributing $1.9 million in sales.

Glucagon sales decreased primarily due to a lower average selling price, impacting sales by $7.5 million, as well as a decrease in unit volumes, which impacted sales by $1.2 million, as a result of competition and the continued shift to ready-to-use glucagon products such as BAQSIMI ® .

. Ipratropium bromide sales were $8.4 million following a successful launch in April 2026.

Other pharmaceutical product sales increased primarily due to recently launched products including an increase in iron sucrose sales of $3.5 million and teriparatide sales of $4.5 million, which we launched in August 2025 and December 2025, respectively. Albuterol sales increased primarily due to an increase in unit volumes, as we continue to see positive growth since its launch in August 2024. Additionally impacting sales, were an increase in phytonadione and sodium bicarbonate sales, driven by heightened demand, and an increase in API sales from our ANP subsidiary.

























































Three Months Ended



























June 30,



Change







2026



2025



Dollars



%







(in thousands)







Net revenues



$ 183,903



$ 174,414



$ 9,489



5 % Cost of revenues







90,433







87,924







2,509



3 % Gross profit



$ 93,470



$ 86,490



$ 6,980



8 % as % of net revenues







50.8 %







49.6 %





















Changes in the cost of revenues and gross margin were primarily driven by:

Recently launched products, including iron sucrose, teriparatide and ipratropium bromide, as well as an increase in sales of phytonadione, all of which are higher-margin products.

This was partially offset by: The impact of lower average selling price for BAQSIMI ® , glucagon, and our epinephrine multi-dose vial product Increased manufacturing expenses due to the expansion of our manufacturing facility in Rancho Cucamonga, CA



























































Three Months Ended



























June 30,



Change







2026



2025



Dollars



%







(in thousands)







Selling, distribution, and marketing



$ 13,335



$ 10,235



$ 3,100



30 % General and administrative







18,242







13,991







4,251



30 % Research and development







22,164







20,080







2,084



10 %

Selling, distribution, and marketing expense increased primarily due to increased freight expense and the increase in marketing efforts for BAQSIMI ® .

. General and administrative expenses increased primarily due to an increase in legal expenses, expenses associated with implementing a new ERP system and salary and personnel-related expenses.

Research and development expenses increased due to an increase in clinical trials expense, primarily for our insulin pipeline products, as well as an increase in salary and personnel-related expenses. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in material and supply expenses.

























































Three Months Ended



























June 30,



Change







2026



2025



Dollars



%







(in thousands)







Non-operating expenses:











































Interest income



$ 2,287



$ 1,921



$ 366



19 % Interest expense







(6,659)







(6,281)







(378)



6 % Other income (expenses), net







3,187







1,511







1,676



111 % Total non-operating expenses, net



$ (1,185)



$ (2,849)



$ 1,664



(58) %

The change in non-operating expenses, net, is primarily a result of foreign currency fluctuation, as well as the mark-to-market adjustments relating to our interest rate swap contract during the three months ended June 30, 2026.

Cash flow provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $99.2 million.

Pipeline Information

The Company currently has one abbreviated new drug application ("ANDA") and one biosimilar insulin candidate filed with the FDA for products targeting a combined market size exceeding $1.6 billion, along with two biosimilar products in development targeting a market size exceeding $3.5 billion, and three generic products in development targeting a market size of over $1.2 billion. This market information is based on IQVIA data for the 12 months ended June 30, 2026, supplemented by data provided by the branded company for one of the generic targets. The Company is developing multiple proprietary products with injectable, topical and intranasal dosage forms.

The Company's proprietary pipeline also includes four recently in-licensed products including three proprietary peptides targeting oncology and ophthalmology indications, and a fully synthetic corticotropin compound designed to address inflammatory and autoimmune conditions.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results today, August 6, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

To access the conference call, dial toll-free (877) 407-0989 or (201) 389-0921 for international callers, ten minutes before the conference.

The call can also be accessed on the Investors page on the Company's website at www.amphastar.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company is disclosing non-GAAP financial measures when providing financial results. The Company believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations (and comparisons of its current operations with historical and future operations) would be difficult if the disclosure of its financial results were limited to financial measures prepared only in accordance with GAAP. As a result, the Company is disclosing certain non-GAAP results, including (i) Adjusted non-GAAP net income (loss) and (ii) Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS, which generally excludes amortization expense, share-based compensation, impairment charges, certain debt issuance costs, legal settlements, and other one-time events in order to supplement investors' and other readers' understanding and assessment of the Company's financial performance because the Company's management uses these measures internally for forecasting, budgeting, and measuring its operating performance. Whenever the Company uses such non-GAAP measures, it will provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors and other readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures set forth below and should consider non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Market Data

This press release contains market data that we obtained from industry sources. These sources do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information. Although we believe that our industry sources are reliable, we do not independently verify the information. The market data may include projections that are based on a number of other projections. While we believe these assumptions to be reasonable and sound as of the date of this press release, actual results may differ from the projections.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Amphastar is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells active pharmaceutical ingredient, or API products. Most of the Company's finished products are contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations, drug wholesalers, and drug retailers. More information and resources are available at www.amphastar.com.

Amphastar's logo and other trademarks or service marks of Amphastar, including, but not limited to Amphastar®, BAQSIMI®, Primatene MIST®, REXTOVY®, Amphadase®, and Cortrosyn®, are the property of Amphastar.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release and in the conference call referenced above that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to our expectations regarding future financial performance and business trends, our future growth and our ability to continue to scale, sales and marketing of our products, market size and expansion, product portfolio, product development, the timing of FDA filings or approvals, the timing of product launches, acquisitions and other matters related to our pipeline of product candidates, the timing and results of clinical trials, the impact of our products, including their potential for continued revenue growth, the strategic trajectory of and market for our product pipeline, our long-term strategic vision, our ability to leverage our existing expertise and technology, the impacts of any licensing agreements and ability to commercialize additional therapies, our in-house manufacturing expertise, our ability to deliver high-quality, affordable therapies to patients, our commercial momentum and position in the market. These statements are not facts but rather are based on Amphastar's historical performance and our current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our business, operations, and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 7, 2026, and our other filings or reports that we may file with the SEC. You can locate these reports through our website at http://ir.amphastar.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of the release. Amphastar undertakes no obligation to revise or update information or any forward-looking statements in this press release or the conference call referenced above to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available or if subsequent events cause our expectations to change.

Table I Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)



























































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







June 30,



June 30,







2026



2025



2026



2025 Net revenues



$ 183,903



$ 174,414



$ 355,074



$ 344,942 Cost of revenues







90,433







87,924







191,282







173,201 Gross profit







93,470







86,490







163,792







171,741



















































Operating expenses:















































Selling, distribution, and marketing







13,335







10,235







25,262







22,101 General and administrative







18,242







13,991







36,270







29,987 Research and development







22,164







20,080







48,901







40,176 Total operating expenses







53,741







44,306







110,433







92,264



















































Income from operations







39,729







42,184







53,359







79,477



















































Non-operating expenses:















































Interest income







2,287







1,921







4,687







4,010 Interest expense







(6,659)







(6,281)







(13,212)







(12,567) Other income (expenses), net







3,187







1,511







3,762







(723) Total non-operating expenses, net







(1,185)







(2,849)







(4,763)







(9,280)



















































Income before income taxes







38,544







39,335







48,596







70,197 Income tax provision







8,196







8,305







11,828







13,882



















































Net income



$ 30,348



$ 31,030



$ 36,768



$ 56,315



















































Net income per share:















































Basic



$ 0.69



$ 0.66



$ 0.83



$ 1.19 Diluted



$ 0.67



$ 0.64



$ 0.81



$ 1.15



















































Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:















































Basic







43,644







46,949







44,483







47,295 Diluted







44,225







48,128







45,341







49,009

Table II Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data)



































June 30,



December 31,







2026



2025







(unaudited)











ASSETS























Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents



$ 223,614



$ 170,177 Restricted cash







235







235 Short-term investments







66,509







112,635 Restricted short-term investments







2,200







2,200 Accounts receivable, net







144,857







143,560 Inventories







179,907







176,890 Income tax refunds and deposits







2,628







17,167 Prepaid expenses and other assets







11,001







13,152 Total current assets







630,951







636,016



























Property, plant, and equipment, net







316,063







310,567 Finance lease right-of-use assets







152







221 Operating lease right-of-use assets







72,911







42,931 Goodwill and intangible assets, net







647,833







565,965 Other assets







33,392







31,135 Deferred tax assets







42,464







42,464 Total assets



$ 1,743,766



$ 1,629,299



























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current liabilities:























Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



$ 251,371



$ 148,348 Income taxes payable







546







239 Current portion of long-term debt







2,488







1,641 Current portion of operating lease liabilities







8,800







7,928 Total current liabilities







263,205







158,156



























Long-term reserve for income tax liabilities







5,926







5,926 Long-term debt, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs







609,564







608,749 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion







67,470







37,684 Other long-term liabilities







29,444







29,979 Total liabilities







975,609







840,494 Commitments and contingencies























Stockholders' equity:























Preferred stock: par value $0.0001; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding







—







— Common stock: par value $0.0001; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 62,306,254 and 42,532,225 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of June 30, 2026 and 61,779,883 and 45,645,497 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2025







6







6 Additional paid-in capital







553,002







535,380 Retained earnings







703,649







666,881 Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(5,904)







(5,314) Treasury stock







(482,596)







(408,148) Total stockholders' equity







768,157







788,805 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 1,743,766



$ 1,629,299

Table III Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)



























































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







June 30,



June 30,







2026



2025



2026



2025



















































GAAP net income



$ 30,348



$ 31,030



$ 36,768



$ 56,315 Adjusted for:















































Intangible asset amortization







6,269







6,269







12,539







12,509 Share-based compensation







7,090







6,382







16,364







14,775 Litigation provision







—







—







1,000







— Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments







(2,948)







(2,788)







(6,434)







(5,835) Adjusted non-GAAP net income



$ 40,759



$ 40,893



$ 60,237



$ 77,764



















































Adjusted non-GAAP net income per share:















































Basic



$ 0.92



$ 0.87



$ 1.35



$ 1.64 Diluted



$ 0.91



$ 0.85



$ 1.33



$ 1.59



















































Weighted-average shares used to compute adjusted non-GAAP net income per share:















































Basic







43,644







46,949







44,483







47,295 Diluted







44,225







48,128







45,341







49,009









































































Three Months Ended June 30, 2026



























































Selling,



General



Research















Cost of



distribution



and



and



Income







revenue



and marketing



administrative



development



tax provision GAAP



$ 90,433



$ 13,335



$ 18,242



$ 22,164



$ 8,196 Intangible asset amortization







(6,250)







—







—







(19)







— Share-based compensation







(1,557)







(359)







(4,513)







(661)







— Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments







—







—







—







—







2,948 Non-GAAP



$ 82,626



$ 12,976



$ 13,729



$ 21,484



$ 11,144







































































Three Months Ended June 30, 2025



























































Selling,



General



Research















Cost of



distribution



and



and



Income







revenue



and marketing



administrative



development



tax provision GAAP



$ 87,924



$ 10,235



$ 13,991



$ 20,080



$ 8,305 Intangible asset amortization







(6,250)







—







—







(19)







— Share-based compensation







(1,400)







(311)







(4,068)







(603)







— Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments







—







—







—







—







2,788 Non-GAAP



$ 80,274



$ 9,924



$ 9,923



$ 19,458



$ 11,093







































































Six Months Ended June 30, 2026



























































Selling,



General



Research















Cost of



distribution



and



and



Income







revenue



and marketing



administrative



development



tax provision GAAP



$ 191,282



$ 25,262



$ 36,270



$ 48,901



$ 11,828 Intangible asset amortization







(12,500)







—







(1)







(38)







— Share-based compensation







(4,013)







(719)







(9,650)







(1,982)







— Litigation provision







—







—







(1,000)







—







— Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments







—







—







—







—







6,434 Non-GAAP



$ 174,769



$ 24,543



$ 25,619



$ 46,881



$ 18,262







































































Six Months Ended June 30, 2025



























































Selling,



General



Research















Cost of



distribution



and



and



Income







revenue



and marketing



administrative



development



tax provision GAAP



$ 173,201



$ 22,101



$ 29,987



$ 40,176



$ 13,882 Intangible asset amortization







(12,470)







—







(1)







(38)







— Share-based compensation







(3,738)







(624)







(8,637)







(1,776)







— Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments







—







—







—







—







5,835 Non-GAAP



$ 156,993



$ 21,477



$ 21,349



$ 38,362



$ 19,717

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SOURCE Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.