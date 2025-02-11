Ampersand Biomedicines Appoints Elizabeth Mily to Board of Directors

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ampersand Biomedicines, a multi-product platform company developing smarter medicines that act specifically at the site of disease and nowhere else, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Mily to its Board of Directors as Independent Director. A highly respected healthcare and financial industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience, Mily brings extensive expertise in corporate strategy, business development and investment leadership to Ampersand as it advances its Address, Navigate, Determine (AND)™ Platform to develop programmed biologics.

“We are thrilled to welcome Elizabeth to Ampersand’s Board as we leverage our AND Platform to advance programmed biologics that precisely target disease while sparing healthy tissues,” said Jason Gardner, D.Phil., CEO and Director of Ampersand Biomedicines and CEO-Partner at Flagship Pioneering. “Her deep experience in business development, strategic partnerships, and corporate finance, as well as her leadership in advancing breakthrough therapies, will be invaluable as we continue to grow Ampersand and create best-in-class therapeutics.”

Mily currently serves as CEO of the T1D Fund, an impact investing fund focused on advancing therapies and cures for Type 1 Diabetes. Prior to this role, she was the Executive Vice President of Strategy & Business Development at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where she led the company’s strategic approach to sourcing external innovation, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, alliance management and equity investments. Before joining Bristol-Myers Squibb, Mily held senior leadership positions at Barclays, where she led its Life Sciences investment banking business, as well as at Thermo Fisher Scientific as Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Development. Earlier in her career, she spent 16 years at Goldman, Sachs & Co. as a Managing Director and senior coverage officer in the Healthcare Investment Banking Division. Mily currently serves as a director of Solventum Corporation (NYSE: SOLV), including membership on the Audit and Quality, Science & Technology Committees.

“Ampersand has the potential to transform biologic drug development by programming medicines to be more selective, enhancing both precision and patient outcomes,” said Mily. “The company has already made remarkable progress, and I look forward to joining the board at this pivotal time and working with the team to advance Ampersand to the next stage of growth.”

About Ampersand Biomedicines

Ampersand Biomedicines enables a new way of programming medicines that work precisely where needed in the body and nowhere else. The company’s computationally powered Address, Navigate, Determine (AND)™ Platform identifies ideal addresses for drug localization and informs the design of AND-Body™ Therapeutics that have the optimal therapeutic effect. The result is smarter biologic medicines that target the site of disease without affecting healthy tissue or cells. Ampersand Biomedicines was founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2021. For more information, please visit www.ampersand.bio , and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Josephine Zorbo, Ph.D.

Flagship Pioneering

jzorbo@flagshippioneering.com