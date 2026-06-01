Amneal to Participate in Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2026

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) (“Amneal” or the “Company”), today announced that Chirag Patel, Co-Chief Executive and President, will participate and present at Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2026 being held on June 8-10 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami, FL.

A company presentation will take place on Tuesday June 9, 2026, at 8:40AM EDT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available here.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, is a diversified, global biopharmaceutical leader focused on expanding access to affordable and innovative medicines. Amneal was founded in 2002 by brothers and co-CEOs Chirag and Chintu Patel, and built on the belief that innovation only matters if it’s accessible. Today, Amneal has a diverse and growing portfolio of approximately 300 complex generic, specialty and biosimilar medicines, delivering more than 160 million prescriptions annually, primarily in the United States. Our Affordable Medicines segment spans retail generics, injectables, and biosimilars. Our Specialty segment provides branded treatments in neurology, including Parkinson’s disease and migraine, and endocrinology. Our AvKARE segment distributes pharmaceuticals and medical products to U.S. federal, retail, and institutional customers. For additional information, please visit amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Anthony DiMeo

VP, Investor Relations

anthony.dimeo@amneal.com

Media Contact

Brandon Skop

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

brandon.skop@amneal.com