Amneal Donates $1.5 Million to Support Patients During Parkinson’s Awareness Month

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) (“Amneal” or the “Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced donations totaling $1.5 million to multiple patient assistance foundations that support individuals living with Parkinson’s disease in honor of Parkinson’s Awareness Month. These contributions underscore Amneal’s ongoing commitment to the Parkinson’s community by supporting patient care, education, and advocacy—and helping patients and caregivers navigate the unique challenges of living with the disease.





Parkinson’s disease affects more than 10 million people around the world. The progressive nature of the disease, along with the cost of treatment, often places significant financial strain on patients and their families. Amneal’s donations will be directed toward programs that offer funding support for out-of-pocket costs—including copayments, coinsurance, and deductibles—for FDA-approved Parkinson’s medications.

“Parkinson’s patients face numerous daily challenges, and access to medication should not be one of them,” said Joe Renda, Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer – Specialty at Amneal Pharmaceuticals. “During Parkinson’s Awareness Month, we honor those living with this disease by taking action. We are proud to support organizations that are breaking down financial barriers and helping individuals receive the treatment they need to live fuller, more empowered lives. Together with our partners, we aim to foster hope, raise awareness, and improve outcomes for patients and their families.”

Patient assistance foundations have a long-standing impact in alleviating the financial burden of chronic disease. Through this initiative, Amneal is reinforcing its commitment to partnering with the Parkinson’s community and supporting programs that make a direct, positive impact on patient care.

Amneal encourages everyone to join in recognizing Parkinson’s Awareness Month and to support ongoing efforts to advance care, raise awareness, and accelerate progress toward a cure.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global biopharmaceutical company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 280 pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. In its Affordable Medicines segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

